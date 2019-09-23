“I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people,” de Blasio announced. He shared that in his travels over the four months of his sparsely supported campaign he learned that there are many people “who really don’t feel the Democratic Party has their back” and who drifted away in the 2016 election. “Whoever our nominee is, let’s make sure we’re speaking to the hearts of working people and they know we’re on their side,” said the mayor. “And if we do that, we’re going to win.”

What do black women voters want?

That phrase, “working people,” always makes me twitch because in the world of American politics and media, it is synonymous with white people. And ever since the election of President Trump, the tension between focusing on “working people” or African Americans, the base of the Democratic Party, has been high. So I couldn’t let de Blasio leave the set without getting him to address that tension. His answer almost made me wish he were still in the race — almost.

“I think it’s a fascinating reality that you say ‘working people,’ not ‘working-class white people,’ ‘working people’ and some assume that only means white people … and it should not be,” de Blasio responded. “Who’s doing the work in America? People of color are doing a huge amount of the work in America. So, when I say ‘working people,’ I’m talking about an age-old concept that if black and white workers, Latino, Asian, Native American workers, if everyone saw their common interests, we could change this country profoundly.”

In that answer, de Blasio mercifully argued for an end to the racial coding of “working people.” The main reason why I and so many other African Americans chafe at that phrase is because for far too long no one has bothered to recognize that there are working-class blacks all over the country, including in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, who are worried about their jobs at the auto plant, the stagnation of their wages, the accessibility of affordable health care and the safety of their families.

What I learned about the Democrats at a family BBQ in North Carolina

De Blasio isn’t the only one who is tearing down that rhetorical wall between working people. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) got right to it in response to a question at the last debate about the racial divide. Acknowledging the ambition of his Douglass Plan aimed at the African American community, Buttigieg said, “But that means transcending this framework that pits us against each other, that pits a single black mother of three against a displaced autoworker. Because when I — where I come from, a lot of times that displaced autoworker is a single black mother of three. We’ve got to say that.”

Yes, we do have to say that. And once we do, a more honest, full and realistic conversation can be had about the Democratic Party and the future of the country.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @Capehartj. Subscribe to Cape Up, Jonathan Capehart’s weekly podcast