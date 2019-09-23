

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Trump talks to members of the media on Aug. 9 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Media critic

It’s often said that great partners finish each other’s sentences. With that in mind, we present to you White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

In a chat on Monday morning’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” Grisham was talking about how the White House handles questions from reporters. The last official White House press briefing happened in March, under previous press secretary Sarah Sanders. When will the next one be? “Ultimately if the president decides it’s something we should do, we can do that but right now he’s doing just fine,” said Grisham, who’d noted the president’s frequent availability for Q&A sessions. “And to be honest, the briefings have become a lot of theater and I think that a lot of reporters were doing it to, uh --”

“Get famous,” Kilmeade interjected.

“Get famous, yeah,” responded Grisham. “They’re writing books now. They’re all getting famous off of this presidency and I think it’s great what we’re doing now.”

God forbid that journalists might write books.

As Kilmeade noted, this was Grisham’s first time on the “Fox & Friends” couch, and the sycophantic treatment she received should guarantee return engagements. Co-host Ainsley Earhardt went so far as to use the first-person plural in reference to White House actions. After Grisham referenced Trump’s availability to the media, Earhardt said, “So is this the new press briefing? Before we saw all of his press secretaries in front of the podium. Sean Spicer, they made fun of him on ‘Saturday Night Live.’...You’ll never have that moment because no longer are we doing that, right?”

There’s more: Kilmeade sought Grisham’s feedback about his supposition that President Trump took “personal” the media’s treatment of Spicer and Sanders. “Absolutely, I think that it’s so important that the spokesperson for the president can adequately speak to his policies and get his message out there and I think the president saw that that’s not what was happening,” said Grisham. “It had become, again, theater and they weren’t being good to his people and he doesn’t like that. He’s very loyal to his people and he put a stop to it.”

Bold added to remind folks of the moment from a June 2018 Sanders press briefing when she told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “I know it’s hard for you to understand even short sentences."

So driven is the “Fox & Friends” team by boot-licking imperatives that they apparently don’t bother to pause and consider: Hey, Fox News has a correspondent who hangs out at the White House and who benefited from press briefings when they used to happen. And despite all the baloney you heard in the Grisham segment, there’s one big reason the press briefings have died: There’s just no way to defend lies and incompetence on the scale that President Trump generates each day. The job is undoable, as both Spicer and Sanders proved every time that they approached the podium. Sanders bailed out not long after the Mueller report revealed that she had lied to reporters in May 2017 when she asserted implausibly that she’d received supportive comments from FBI officials following Trump’s firing of then-FBI Director James Comey.

Instead people like Sanders and Grisham have flocked to places like “Fox & Friends,” where there is no such thing as fact-checking. In Monday’s sweet visit, Kilmeade complimented Trump on his environmental instincts: “He wants the cleanest energy possible, he likes the innovation. He doesn’t like the legislation from the world community,” he said, sounding very much unlike anyone in the press briefing room.

Grisham responded, “That is correct. We’ve got the best water and the best air in the world and he’s proud of that and we talk about that often.”

If only we actually had the best water and the best air in the world. But rather than press Grisham on her bogus environmental talking points, the “Fox & Friends" crowd turned to first lady Melania Trump and her “spectacular” state dinner on Friday night.