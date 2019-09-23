Opinion writer

* Seung Min Kim and John Wagner report on the president’s current spin on Ukraine:

President Trump denied Monday that he had offered military aid to the president of Ukraine only if the country launched a probe into former vice president Joe Biden and his family, as the burgeoning controversy consumed the first day of Trump’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly. “No, I didn’t,” Trump said when asked whether he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would obtain $250 million in stalled U.S. aid only if he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Slamming the former vice president for doing what he said was a “very, very bad thing,” Trump added: “I didn’t do it ... when you see the call [transcript], you’re going to be very surprised.”

Spoiler alert: We’re never going to see the transcript. He’ll say for a while that he’s going to release it, but he never will. Then they’ll say that the whole thing was litigated already and the American people want us to move on.

* Darren Samuelsohn reports on the team Trump has assembled to fight impeachment:

Donald Trump’s lawyers insist they don’t need to form an impeachment defense team. Yet here’s what they have: At least 30 White House and Justice Department attorneys who have worked on related issues. Several personal lawyers for the president dealing with the subject. A lurking presence at Capitol Hill impeachment-focused hearings. Aggressive legal briefs and countersuits foiling efforts to gather fuel for potential proceedings. Near-daily media appearances discussing the topic. This technically nonexistent yet omnipresent force has been critical in stymying Democrats’ attempts to build their case for removing Trump from office.

Tell me again how Trump secretly wants to be impeached and it would be terrible for Democrats.

* James Downie correctly points out that Trump’s advisers have no defense of his stance in the Ukraine/whistleblower scandal except conspiracy-mongering, which actually illustrates the weakness of that position.

* Mario Parker and Mike Dorning report on the $28 billion the administration has given to farmers to buy their loyalty in the face of a trade war threatening to drive them out of business.

* Daniel Nichanian offers a really useful guide to what’s on the ballot, and what’s at stake, in the upcoming November elections.

* Strategist Simon Rosenberg rightly urges fellow Democrats to understand that there’s no safe “kitchen table issues” place for candidates to go in 2020, given the crisis Trump has precipitated, which Democrats must confront head on.

* Evan McMullin discusses how his experience in the CIA has equipped him to recognize how corrupt leaders escalate their abuses when they learn they can operate with impunity. Guess who he’s talking about?

* James Fallows explains how and why the press is screwing up the Ukraine story.

* Eric Boehlert delivers the bad news, outlining how Trump is already effectively manipulating the media over Ukraine.

* Jonathan Chait is also good in explaining how the media are once again helping Trump spread smears.

* Will Bunch says Democratic fecklessness in the fact of Trump’s misdeeds is only emboldening him.

* Molly Jong-Fast looks at how Rudy Giuliani’s methods, while appearing utterly bonkers, get results due to the right wing media ecosystem, and the mainstream media’s failings.

* David Dayen explains what the next Democratic president can do immediately, without waiting for Congress.

* Heather Digby Parton argues that Trump did what he did with Ukraine because the reaction to the Mueller report made him feel like he could get away with anything.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that all of our worst fears about Trump have come true.

* And Daniel Drezner creatively argues that Democrats should impeach Trump as a way of distracting him from doing more damage than he’s already doing.