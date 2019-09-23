

Mark Plotkin. (Susan Biddle/The Washington Post)

We’ll never see the likes of Mark Plotkin again.

Something akin to that often gets said by eulogists when notables pass away. But Plotkin, who died over the weekend at 72, rightfully earned the designation “irreplaceable.” In a city brimming with politicians, and a local news corps with a flamboyancy of its own, Plotkin — an audacious admixture of both — was without peer. His decades of work as an on-air political commentator and writer, along with his bulldog-like defense of D.C. self-determination and zealous advocacy of statehood, breaking china and ruffling feathers along the way, made him a D.C. institution.

This town was made for Plotkin. Or was it the other way around? A Chicagoan by birth, Plotkin learned the ways of city politics on turf occupied by Richard J. Daley’s Cook County political machine. He came to town to attend George Washington University with politics on his mind.

He and I occasionally reminisced about how we may have been bitten by the political bug by the same event. He, a preteen in Chicago, and I, at 17 in Washington, watched on our TV sets the most electrifying speech we had ever heard: Tennessee Gov. Frank G. Clement’s keynote address at the 1956 Democratic National Convention. “How long, O how long America … ,” Plotkin would intone Clement’s unforgettable words. We would crack up each time.

After college, Plotkin’s Chicago upbringing led him to try his hands at D.C. politics. He got as far as advisory neighborhood commissioner. He quit running after two failed attempts at the Ward 3 council seat.

But Plotkin’s Chicago experience, and his various roles in national Democratic campaigns, provided yardsticks by which he gauged politics in the District’s home-rule era. He found many D.C. leaders wanting, and his feelings came through in his commentaries and analyses. A clear exception was Mayor Sharon Pratt.

His main gripe was with politicians who promised without any intention of delivering. He had no use for self-dealing pols. Politicians with guile but no guts would get him riled up.

Plotkin lived to call them out. And that he did. Count on Plotkin to pose the annoying questions that would make authorities grit their teeth in silent fury. But he wouldn’t be doing it to justify himself, although he knew full well that he was coming across as a nuisance. There was usually a human angle behind his questions: The little person who was being ignored or ground down by powerful interests; the status quo standing in the way of needed changes.

Plotkin was no gadfly. He had causes for which he crusaded. Keeping the structure housing the John Wilson Building in the District’s hands was all Mark Plotkin’s doing. The District government’s headquarters would not be standing today without him. Keeping statehood high on the city’s agenda was not the handiwork of D.C. paid publicists; much of the credit goes to Plotkin, who remained on the case, even in his dying days, holding on long enough to see a statehood bill receive a historic hearing in the House last week.

His mission in life was to hold government, and the people running it, accountable. And he wouldn’t back down no matter the altitude of the elected officials. Members of the council, the Congress or the president’s cabinet, he took them all on. He even worked concerns of the District into presidential press conferences.

Living alone, Plotkin was married to the District. No, that’s too strong. Maybe it was more like a long-term engagement with a protective partner. Which may help explain Plotkin’s ferocity when he felt his city was under attack.

That also may shed light on the reception he received in July when he appeared, with the advanced stage of his illness quite apparent, at a gathering at my home held under the auspices of a private social club. Among the eclectic gathering of more than 100 were many of Plotkin’s old friends and former colleagues. The words went unspoken, but many knew — as most likely did Plotkin — that they were seeing each other for perhaps the last time.

A comrade in arms is now absent — but never gone.

