

Lesley Nicol stars as Mrs. Patmore, Sophie McShera as Daisy, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson and Phyllis Logas as Mrs. Hughes in ""Downton Abby." (Jaap Buitendijk/Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features)

Opinion writer

“Isn’t that what the monarchy is for?” Lady Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern) asks early in “Downton Abbey,” suggesting that the pageantry, far from being a drain on Britain, is very much the point. The same is true for both the television show, which ran from 2010 to 2015, and the new movie, which arrived in theaters Friday. Mild class and gender politics aside, we all know we’re really here for the swooping, swooning shots of great houses and English landscapes.

And the movie, which takes place during a royal visit to the Crawley manse at a moment when the residents aren’t sure they can continue with its upkeep, offers a more particular pleasure: a celebration of the domestic work that goes into creating those spectacles. “Downton Abbey” will never be radical, nor is it likely to dubbed “empowering.” But coming off blockbuster season, it’s unusual and delightful to watch a movie where domesticity, hospitality and a graceful touch, rather than an earth-shattering punch, are what matter most.

In pop culture, the most popular way to fight for equality of late is is to demonstrate that women can do everything straight white men can. That means celebrating the strength of female superheroes such as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot); proving that women can grift and swashbuckle with brio, as the stripper con artists in “Hustlers” do; or even that they, too, can can carry out violent revenge fantasies, as Jennifer Garner’s character did in “Peppermint.” That’s all well and good. Part of equality is winning for women the right to be just as strong as men without being desexed, and to be just as immoral without being held to different standards. But this framework still relies on the idea that men are the standard to which everyone should aspire and by which everyone should be judged.

The “Downton Abbey” movie makes the case that there is great pleasure and beauty to be derived from doing domestic things very, very well. And unlike in movies that judge men and women alike on their abilities as fighters and protectors, “Downton Abbey” unites women and men in their shared enthusiasm for keeping up a house and throwing a gracious party.

The main conflict in the film is not between the classes but within them. The servants at Downton are initially thrilled by the prospect of getting to cook for and wait upon the King and Queen, but their hopes are dashed by the arrival of the snobbish royal staff, who come bearing titles like “His Majesty’s Page of the Back Stairs,” and usurp the Downton servants from their roles. From a class perspective, this is pretty meek warfare. But watching men fight for the right to pick out table silver, help guests dress and, in general, take up the work of housekeeping and hospitality feels almost heady in an environment where men, even those who think they split housework evenly with their female partners, do much less to keep house and home together than women do.

This theme about the importance of these tasks, and the pleasure that comes from doing them well, isn’t confined to the help. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), a character once so aloof she might as well have been a gargoyle on her own roofline, schleps chairs onto a parade stand in a torrential downpour. Her arc is mostly devoted to the realization that doing the work to keep up Downton is worthwhile, even if she has to do more of it herself and to rely less on servants.. In another subplot, men recognize that it’s a good thing to take paternity leave and play a role in the consolidation of their new families. Even in a truly extraneous side story involving radical Irish Republicans — and only in “Downton Abbey” would Irish independence matter less than who waits at table — a precisely applied lady’s shoe is just as important to the resolution as manly fisticuffs.

Forget the palatial house: as Mary points out, who wants to deal with replacing that roof? The real fantasy of “Downton Abbey” is men who genuinely want to do some of the housework — and women who get paid for their expertise at it.

