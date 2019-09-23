UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
UP: Collusion out in the open
DOWN: Collusion in secret
UP: Impeach him for Ukraine
DOWN: Impeach him for the Mueller report
UP: Former vice president Joe Biden fighting back
DOWN: Reporters who pretend the Ukraine scandal is about Biden
UP: Voters who dislike President Trump personally
DOWN: Trump’s handling of Iran
UP: Democratic candidates who must do well in Iowa
DOWN: The number of candidates by the end of the year
UP: Giving Israel’s Blue and White party a chance to form a government
DOWN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s future
UP: The ire of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over suppressing the whistleblower claim
DOWN: Pelosi’s chances of holding off impeachment
UP: Letting House Judiciary Committee counsel do all the questioning
DOWN: Corey Lewandowski
UP: Making Senate Republicans vote on impeachment for Ukraine
DOWN: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)