

President Trump in the East Room at the White House on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

UP: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

UP: Collusion out in the open

DOWN: Collusion in secret

UP: Impeach him for Ukraine

DOWN: Impeach him for the Mueller report

UP: Former vice president Joe Biden fighting back

DOWN: Reporters who pretend the Ukraine scandal is about Biden

UP: Voters who dislike President Trump personally

DOWN: Trump’s handling of Iran

UP: Democratic candidates who must do well in Iowa

DOWN: The number of candidates by the end of the year

UP: Giving Israel’s Blue and White party a chance to form a government

DOWN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s future

UP: The ire of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over suppressing the whistleblower claim

DOWN: Pelosi’s chances of holding off impeachment

UP: Letting House Judiciary Committee counsel do all the questioning

DOWN: Corey Lewandowski

UP: Making Senate Republicans vote on impeachment for Ukraine

DOWN: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)