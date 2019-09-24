Fox News host Harris Faulkner — subbing in for MacCallum — appeared to have trouble determining whether calling climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, “mentally ill” was offensive. So she punted to radio host Christopher Hahn, who said, "You’re a grown man and you’re attacking a child. Shame on you.”

Crosstalk then took over as the two antagonists did precisely what Fox News wanted them to do. “Now, relax, skinny boy,” Hahn said at one point. “Have some couth when you’re on television. Maybe on your podcast you get away and say whatever you want because nobody’s listening. You’re on national television. Be a grown-up when you’re talking about children.”

Fox News later sided with Hahn, calling the remarks “disgraceful” and issuing a full apology to Thunberg and its viewers. The full text of the apology provides critical information as to why Fox News chose this path. Here it is: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.”

Bolding inserted to highlight a critical consideration for Fox News, which is: This guy is not on our payroll. He’s just some fellow with the Daily Wire who agreed to appear on Fox News for a talk on climate change.

What happens when critical Fox News personnel make comments that are just as outrageous, if not more so? Well, scroll back to the time that network host Tucker Carlson said that immigrants make the United States “dirtier.” Activists rallied advertisers to bail on their “Tucker Carlson Tonight” spots, and Fox News grabbed the mantle of the First Amendment: "It is a shame that left-wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed ‘media watchdogs,’ weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech,” it said.

In July, Carlson launched a nakedly racist attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Outrage ensued, though Carlson assured viewers that the network has “got our back.” The Fox News suits were similarly supportive after Media Matters for America in March presented old racist and homophobic remarks that Carlson had made on a radio show. In one of them, he called Iraqis "semi-literate primitive monkeys.”

On the same night that Knowles called Thunberg “mentally ill,” prime-time host Laura Ingraham ran some video of Thunberg’s remarks on climate accountability and then quipped, “I can’t wait for Stephen King's sequel, ‘Children of the Climate.'" That, of course, was a riff on the tale of a murder cult run by children. We asked Fox News if it might just have a statement regarding Ingraham’s quip. No response yet.

In October 2018, a Fox Business Network executive denounced some anti-Semitic remarks that a guest had made on Lou Dobbs’s show. Those remarks had aired right after the mass killing at a Pittsburgh synagogue. “We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” said the executive. And a while back a Fox Business guest claimed that torture had “worked” on John McCain; no longer would that guest, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, appear on the network.

Good. Also good are other instances in which the network has taken strong and public action against paid contributors. In March, it condemned host Jeanine Pirro for Islamophobic remarks regarding Omar: "Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” asked Pirro.

Statements from Fox News and @JudgeJeanine re her commentary about @IlhanMN that was widely condemned as Islamaphobic. pic.twitter.com/yTEJZ0Zmfg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2019

If Fox News were a government agency, we’d submit a FOIA request for the formula that determines when to apologize and when to dig in. But whatever the formula says, it sure gets a lot of exercise.