President Trump said Tuesday that he has authorized the release of the full transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president in which he allegedly brought up investigating former vice president Joe Biden and his son. “I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Presuming we can trust that the transcript the Trump White House releases is genuine, I suspect he has a different definition of “totally appropriate” than the rest of us do.

* Caitlin Oprysko and Anita Kumar report that the president gave the expected middle finger to the world today:

President Donald Trump’s “America First” fixation was on stark display on Tuesday in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, where he boasted of his presidential accomplishments, pushed leaders to adopt his nationalist ideology and threw red meat to his base from the world stage. “Like my beloved country, each nation represented in this hall, has a cherished history, culture and heritage, that is worth defending and celebrating, and which gives us our singular potential and strength. The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them,” Trump told a silent crowd of world leaders and aides. “The future doesn’t belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”

The speech had Stephen Miller written all over it.

* Kara Voght and David Corn report on some developing tensions among Democrats, with House progressives worrying about leadership hijacking the process.

* Viola Gienger and Ryan Goodman have an epic big-picture timeline of the Trump-Ukraine scandal that illustrates the story’s larger themes.

* Richard Hasen explains why, in addition to everything else, Trump’s Ukraine phone call was probably a campaign finance violation.

* Susan Demas notes that while Michigan was a key to Trump’s 2016 victory, every Democrat in the state’s House delegation now supports impeachment.

* Margaret Sullivan says Trump is employing the same media strategy on impeachment that he has used successfully before.

* Lee Drutman debunks the myth of an ideologically coherent moderate middle of the electorate.

* Rober Kuttner says Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren aren’t fighting now, but they will be soon.

* Mark Joseph Stern explains the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which has done so much to shield Trump from accountability.

* And liberals are already fundraising off impeachment.