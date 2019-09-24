

The tide is beginning to turn. “Strikingly, some traditionally cautious veteran Democrats said the party might have no choice but to move toward impeachment. They believe that Senate Republicans, who are clinging to their majority of 53 seats, would pay a political price for protecting Mr. Trump if they voted to exonerate him in the face of damning evidence of malfeasance and a House vote to impeach.”

President Trump’s confessions begin to substantiate the whistleblower’s claim. “Talking to reporters Monday morning at the United Nations, Trump suggested that there would be nothing wrong with him withholding funding to a country such as Ukraine if it refused to root out ‘corruption’ — hypothetically speaking, of course.”

Will this begin to unravel? “Trump Suggests Link Between Ukraine Aid Review and Pressure Campaign.”

Senate Republicans might begin to crack. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y): “I write to urge that you and the Senate Republican majority take immediate action to stop President Trump from withholding an Intelligence Community whistleblower complaint that by law must be transmitted to Congress, and to begin an investigation into the Administration’s handling of security assistance to Ukraine.”

The calculus in favor of impeachment begins to shift. “Usually the drama of an investigation lies in finding out what happened, but the drama of this investigation lies in finding out what happens next. There’s hardly a need to ask what the president knew and when he knew it; Trump has told everyone. The question is what Democrats intend to do about it.”

Responsible media outlets begin to rebut Trump’s false spin rather than repeat it. “Donald Trump was allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate a domestic political foe on a bogus conspiracy for personal gain. Joe Biden was pressuring the Ukrainian government to root out corruption in their own country and bring about democratic reforms.”

Democrats who oppose single-payer begin to speak up. “One way to think about it is that Medicare could set the floor, not the ceiling. Employer-based insurance would be allowed to exist to the extent that plans met or exceeded the standards set by the Medicare plan. If not, employers and their employees would either be required to make their plans better, or transition to the expanded Medicare program.” That’s the public option.