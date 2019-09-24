

Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign bus on a road near Elkader, Iowa, on Sept. 23. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has found the right balance between calling out President Trump’s impeachable conduct and running a voter-centric candidacy that stresses his own vision. In Iowa on his bus tour on Sunday, he flat-out denied “any evidence” that former vice president Joe Biden had anything to be concerned about with regard to Trump’s possible solicitation of help in his reelection from Ukraine. He added that we should not let Trump “twist this into something that it is not.” Instead, he pivoted swiftly to call out Trump’s wrongdoing, saying he has done enough to warrant impeachment.

That’s precisely the right political and moral position to take. Don’t shrug your shoulders and allow the media to go down the rabbit hole marked “Trump distractions.”

He was also clear that he does not expect the Republican Senate to remove Trump. He told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace in an interview on Monday that Senate Republicans have “lost touch with their conscience” and are “betraying their own values” in failing to stop Trump’s lawlessness. Again, it’s both smart and decent not to quibble with House Democrats acting with caution, but to focus on why impeachment cannot result in Trump’s removal.

Interestingly, he encourages the House to act but says he is under no illusion Trump’s conduct will change. That, Buttigieg says, will require Democrats to beat him and his Senate enablers in 2020.

Most important, Buttigieg made clear that while he is prepared to denounce Trump and call out his lies, he refuses to make the campaign “all about him.” That’s not simply wanting to deny Trump the satisfaction of controlling coverage. Buttigieg argues rather persuasively that the public is with the Democrats on health care, gun safety, the environment and other issues. Democrats stand to benefit when they are talking about the issues and making the case that the Democrats are on their side. (Moreover, on the outside chance Trump is not the nominee Democrats will have to make the case Democrats should nevertheless be in charge.)

Other candidates should take note. The best response to Trump’s treacherous conduct in calling on a foreign power for help — you have to specify which country we are referring to, which tells you something — contains three elements.

First, make certain the media and public are focused on the real issue — Trump’s wrongdoing — not anything else. It’s not a “win” for Biden’s competitors if they allow Trump to pretend this is about Biden; it is in their collective interest to make certain the focus is solely where it belongs, on Trump.

Second, call for impeachment but do not berate the House Democrats for not moving fast enough or for having resisted calls earlier. It’s the collective moral amnesia of Republicans in the House and Senate that make removal impossible. Whichever Democrats gets the nomination, he or she will want a Democratic Senate to work with. Now is the time to set the narrative that Senate Republicans have not lived up to their oaths and must go in order for our democracy to operate as it should.

Third, if you are going to talk about Trump by all means condemn him for lawlessness and disloyalty, but also remind voters how he’s been disloyal to them. He promised a super-duper health-care plan, a big and beautiful infrastructure bill, no tax cuts for the rich, elimination of the debt and a stronger and more respected America. He’s done none of that.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed that Biden is holding his own in the polls and looked tough, aggressive and properly indignant about Trump’s effort to escape blame. Biden might wind up earning some sympathy, but more important gaining some fire and focus in going toe-to-toe with Trump on this issue.

Democratic candidates’ challenge here is to refuse to allow Trump to slip the impeachment noose by playing politics against one of their own, to avoid forming a circular firing squad and to seek Trump’s removal for the right things, namely, the simplest and most glaring offenses. They are not going to elevate themselves in a Democratic primary by allowing Trump to turn this into a fight among or about Democrats. If they are baiting into in-fighting, they’ll wind up removing one of the best arguments for voting out Trump and the GOP majority in the Senate : They’ve “lost touch with their conscience” and forgotten their oaths.