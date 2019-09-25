Opinion writer

* Greg Miller, Shane Harris, and Karoun Demirjian report that everyone in the administration is unified and focused:

The acting Director of National Intelligence threatened to resign over concerns that the White House might attempt to force him to stonewall Congress when he testifies Thursday about an explosive whistleblower complaint about the president, according to current and former U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The revelation reflects the extraordinary tensions between the White House and the nation’s highest-ranking intelligence official over a matter that has triggered impeachment proceedings against President Trump. The officials said that Joseph Maguire, who was thrust into the top intelligence post last month, warned the White House that he was not willing to withhold information from Congress, where he is scheduled to testify in open and closed hearings on Thursday. The move was in part designed to force the White House to make an explicit legal decision on whether it was going to assert executive privilege over the whistleblower complaint, which centers on a call that Trump made with the leader of Ukraine in late July.

It’s hard to believe that he just threatened to resign out of nowhere, just based on a hypothetical future situation. So does that mean the White House had already told him to stonewall? Or to lie?

* Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report that the Democrats have arrived at an impeachment strategy:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged fellow Democratic leaders in a private meeting Wednesday to keep the impeachment investigation narrowly focused on President Trump and his dealings with the president of Ukraine, according to five Democrats familiar with the conversation. The closed-door meeting took place hours after the White House released a rough transcript of a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressed Zelensky to work with Attorney General William P. Barr and personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, who is seeking to unseat Trump. Inside the room, Democrats said, Pelosi (Calif.) told colleagues that keeping the inquiry narrowly focused on the Ukraine allegations could help keep the investigation out of the courts, where a slew of investigative matters have been bogged down for months — though she did not rule out ultimately including other episodes in a potential impeachment package.

They think that since this is the easiest of Trump’s many impeachable acts for the public to understand, everything else should be put to the back burner. Which does have the effect of limiting his accountability on everything else.

* A new national Quinnipiac poll shows Elizabeth Warren ahead of Joe Biden by 2 points. That’s Warren’s first national lead so far.

* Nick Miroff reports that the Trump administration’s new plan for asylum seekers is to send them to Honduras, one of the most violent countries on earth.

* Frank Foer has a great piece explaining how Trump’s pressure on Ukraine places the U.S. on the wrong side in a bigger struggle between democracy and kleptocracy.

* Josh Rogin parses the readout of Trump’s phone call to show that Rudy Giuliani hasn’t been telling the truth about his relationship with the State Department.

* David French explains how Trump’s quid pro quo is right there in the readout of his call with the Ukrainian president.

* Will Bunch rightly urges Congress to cancel its recess and get on impeachment right away

* Marc Caputo reports that there are signs of serious trouble for Joe Biden in early-state polls.

* Nancy LeTourneau says there’s a glimmer of hope in what’s happening to Trump, Johnson, and Netanyahu all at the same time.

* Julian Zelizer explains why we shouldn’t rely too much on history to tell us how this impeachment is going to play out.

* Helaine Olen explains what Trump and the doomed CEO of WeWork have in common.

* And Nicole Lafond reports that Trump used his press conference today to recite some of his favorite conspiracy theories.