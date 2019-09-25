

Lady Brenda Hale, the president of the U.K. Supreme Court, announces the court's ruling that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful, on Tuesday. (Reuters Tv/Reuters)

Philip Allen Lacovara, a former president of the D.C. Bar, served as counsel to the Watergate special prosecutors.

The British Supreme Court just showed how an independent and nonpartisan judiciary works in a healthy democracy to keep a chief executive from getting out of control. Our Supreme Court, and especially Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., should be chastened by this inspiring example of judicial independence and public responsibility. But President Trump is banking on the justices’ willingness to license his worst attacks on the rule of law.

The British ruling involved the decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to induce the queen to prorogue — or suspend — Parliament. Several citizens, including former Conservative Party prime minister John Major, sued Johnson in the courts of England and Scotland. They complained that Johnson had acted unlawfully because his real motive was to prevent Parliament from having the opportunity to debate and perhaps nullify a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. Johnson had presented the suspension proposal to Queen Elizabeth II as merely routine, not as a political stratagem for disabling his parliamentary opponents.

Echoing arguments made regularly by the Trump administration, Johnson and his lawyers argued that the courts have no business second-guessing the chief executive’s judgment and that the decision to prorogue Parliament was purely a matter of political policy. In a unanimous decision, however, all 11 judges of the British Supreme Court found Johnson’s action “unconstitutional” and void. Although Britain has no written constitution, the court concluded that the customary norms of official behavior — including the relationship between the prime minister, as the nation’s head of government, and the nation’s legislature — establish a set of “constitutional” principles to which the courts may bind the prime minister.

This surprisingly unanimous decision is simply the latest example of the court’s new willingness to hold the government in check. The court itself was created just under 10 years ago, but it has quickly exhibited the kind of nonpartisan independence that used to be the hallmark of the U.S. Supreme Court. In an earlier, stunning rebuke to the preceding prime minister’s usurpation of legislative power, the British Supreme Court ruled that the decision to withdraw from the European Union could not be made by the prime minister and cabinet alone, but by Parliament.

In the United States, however, the trend has been moving ominously in the opposite direction, and it seems evident Trump is resting his political calculus on the prediction that our Supreme Court will give him the green light to do whatever he wants. Unfortunately, he might be right.

The court’s willingness, endorsed by the crucial vote of Roberts, to sustain Trump’s thinly disguised anti-Muslim travel ban was the first step in ratifying the extremist “unitary executive” theory of presidential power. More recently, the conservative majority granted a series of extraordinary stays suspending lower court orders blocking Trump’s decisions to expel asylum seekers, to overturn decades of climate-protection policies and to commandeer public funds for his campaign icon, the border wall, that Congress had earmarked for other purposes.

Trump’s confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold his unbridled claims of presidential power animates his strategy of resisting congressional demands for information, including the unredacted Mueller report, his tax returns, his financial dealings with foreign leaders implicating the Constitution’s emoluments clause and most recently the whistleblower complaint apparently suggesting Trump attempted to pressure the Ukrainian president into investigating the Biden family.

One of the high points in U.S. constitutional history was the Supreme Court’s decision that President Richard M. Nixon had to yield Oval Office communications. In doing so, the court rejected what would become the all-powerful unitary executive theory that extreme conservatives invented shortly before that decision. Indeed, this is the dangerous constitutional theory promoted by Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh when he suggested in a 1999 law review article that the unanimous United States v. Nixon decision was wrong because it did not give enough deference to presidential prerogatives (inquiries into this view were drowned out by sexual misconduct allegations against the judge in his confirmation hearings).

In United States v. Nixon, Chief Justice Warren E. Burger, a Republican appointee, molded the unanimous nonpartisan decision reaffirming that no person, including the president, is above the law. In Britain, Lady Brenda Marjorie Hale as the president of the Supreme Court achieved remarkable unanimity in restraining a Trumpian prime minister from invoking sweeping power to ignore the role of other institutions of constitutional government.

We shall see whether Roberts will be able to assert similar leadership or whether, as there are grounds to fear, he will let his court become an abject enabler in the presidential quest for authoritarian power. Doubts about his willingness or ability to restrain presidential abuse of power provide another reason for Congress to invoke its own constitutional power to call the president to account.

