It seems even Senate Republicans want all the facts. “The Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the administration to hand over a whistleblower complaint reportedly tied to President Trump. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked for unanimous consent to pass the nonbinding resolution.”

The best facts come from Trump. “President Donald Trump’s rationale for why he withheld congressionally approved aid to Ukraine changed overnight. On Monday, Trump told reporters that his decision to withhold aid to Ukraine … was over his concerns to ensure that the country’s new government was doing everything possible to root out corruption. But asked a similar question on Tuesday, Trump’s talking point suddenly changed to his frustrations about European countries not spending enough on foreign aid.” It is called consciousness of guilt.

There are zero facts suggesting former vice president Joe Biden did anything wrong. “Had Biden called for Shokin to be taken off a particular matter in which his son had a stake, this would seem to suggest that his motivation was helping his son. But Biden calling for [Ukrainian Vcitor] Shokin’s firing, without mentioning that particular case, was consistent with the international concern about Shokin’s performance.” U.S. policy was to remove Shokin, who hindered anti-corruption efforts.

The facts will go to the Judiciary Committee, which can promptly vote on articles of impeachment. “In a closed-door meeting earlier in the day, [Pelosi] said the panels would put together their best cases on potentially impeachable offenses by the president and send them to the Judiciary Committee, according to two officials familiar with the conversation. That could potentially lay the groundwork for articles of impeachment based on the findings.”

When the facts are so bad that you lose Fox News, it’s time to reconsider support for Trump. “Fox News’ Napolitano: What Trump Has Admitted to Is a Crime.”

Britain’s highest court finds the facts don’t support the prime minister’s suspension of Parliament. “ ‘If the prorogation has the effect of frustrating or preventing, without reasonable justification, the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions as a legislature and as the body responsible for the supervision of the executive,’ the decision to advise the monarch to suspend would be ‘unlawful.’ ”

The facts are easy to explain. “The accusations Trump’s facing are multilayered, but they are simpler to grasp than what former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III found.” Read the whole thing.

