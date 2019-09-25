The opening arose in June 2018 when District Judge Henry Hudson assumed senior status after 15 years of dedicated service on the court whose reputation for expeditiously resolving cases has earned it the moniker “Rocket Docket.” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) rather promptly instituted a process to suggest accomplished, mainstream candidates for Trump’s consideration. The senators asked numerous Virginia bar groups to speedily assess and rate applicants, while the entities strongly recommended four well-qualified individuals during July. Warner and Kaine in turn recommended Novak and Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Giles last September.

Novak is intelligent, industrious, ethical and independent, and he possesses balanced judicial temperament. He earned a well-qualified rating from a substantial majo

rity of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary. Novak displayed those attributes when testifying in an April 30 Judiciary Committee hearing, and the senators appeared satisfied with his responses. On June 13, the committee approved Novak on an 18-3 vote.

Several reasons show why the Senate must expeditiously confirm Novak. First, Hudson’s seat has remained open for 15 months. Second, one year ago, the Virginia senators recommended Novak to the White House. Requiring that candidates wait lengthy periods unfairly makes the prospects place their careers and lives on hold. This is especially true for Novak, whom then-President George W. Bush nominated for another Eastern District vacancy in November 2007 but whose nomination the Senate never considered (it expired in January 2009). Third, the opening has required that Hudson carry a substantial caseload, even though most senior-status judges have considerably fewer cases. Hudson has generously maintained a full caseload to ensure that the court keeps swiftly, inexpensively and equitably resolving a large, important docket, while litigants, attorneys and the public are deeply indebted to the experienced jurist for his excellent continuing service. However, the delay and partisan squabbling that have left Hudson’s vacancy open are unfair to a dedicated public servant who earned the right to assume senior status more than a year ago.

With the Senate’s return, it must promptly schedule a Senate floor debate and vote on Novak to fill the Eastern District of Virginia judgeship that has long been vacant. Novak’s fine record means that he warrants swift confirmation, while the nominee’s abilities will help the court maintain its well-deserved reputation as the Rocket Docket.