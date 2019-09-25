

For Adam Neumann, the founder and now former chief executive of WeWork, it all changed in a few weeks. The company’s initial public offering went from highly anticipated to laughingstock, indefinitely postponed thanks to controversy over its financials and management. And as of Tuesday, Neumann, who once claimed his office leasing company was “a state of consciousness,” was essentially forced out. WeWork, once viewed as the future of work, was now seen by many as a money-losing real estate play.

It’s somehow fitting that Neumann got shoved out of the CEO’s office on the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) finally announced an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s conduct. Neumann is, in some ways, a Silicon Valley Donald Trump — grandiose, greedy and ethically challenged. His fall shows us just how fast public perception can change, and how leaders can seem all-powerful until, suddenly, they’re not.

Obsessed with his net worth, Neumann wanted to become the world’s first trillionaire. On the way toward that goal, WeWork leased space in buildings Neumann owned. Nothing was too small to overlook. Neumann even took out a trademark on the word “We” and charged his company millions when it changed its name to “The We Company.” He hired friends and family. Wife and co-founder Rebekah Neumann took on the position as the company’s chief brand and impact officer, where she attempted to fire employees because she found their “energy” wanting. Adam Neumann made statements that seemed more than a bit factually challenged — was Jamie Dimon really contemplating stepping down as JPMorgan Chase’s CEO to manage the Neumann family investments? And one other thing: Neumann, it was said, harbored political ambitions, including becoming Israel’s prime minister.

Despite all this, the venture money backing WeWork happily tolerated Neumann, seemingly convinced he was the secret sauce that made it all work. When the company filed for its IPO, WeWork actually claimed Neumann leaving the firm would be a risk to its bottom line, describing him as “key to setting our vision, strategic direction and execution priorities.”

The Republican party seems to feel the same way about Trump. Trump was able to parlay an undeserved reputation for business success to the White House, where he’s engaged in epic self-dealing and corruption. He’s refused to put his holdings in a blind trust and appointed unqualified family members such son-in-law Jared Kushner to high-level positions in the White House. His major accomplishment is a tax cut that offered pennies to the masses while showering its gains on the top .01 percent, almost certainly including Trump and his family.

Yet over and over again, Republicans back Trump in the face of the most egregious behavior, convinced their public support is doomed without him. Many are now attempting to rationalize his attempt to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, pressuring a foreign government to interfere on Trump’s behalf in a U.S. election.

Obviously Neumann and Trump differ in some ways. For starters, Neumann is a self-made entrepreneur, while Trump inherited his business, only convincing himself — and an awful lot of other people who should have known better — that he was a self-made man. But money and success permitted both men to surround themselves with sycophants who would do their bidding while enabling their fantastical views of themselves.

Now, thin-skinned from decades of dealing with toadies and isolated in the White House, Trump appears increasingly off his game. He looks tired in public. He’s given different reasons for temporarily blocking Ukraine from receiving the financial aid, claiming Monday it was over corruption in the country, only to say Tuesday he wanted other nations to also step up. Democrats, after months of seeming like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight, are suddenly emboldened.

Once WeWork filed for its IPO, the damning details didn’t stop. When Neumann’s largest investors turned on him following the avalanche of negative publicity, he was done in a matter of days. The same people who formerly didn’t care about his self-dealing, erratic management and power grabs rapidly changed their mind once his presence threatened their bottom line.

Trump might want to take heed. Yes, Republican voters back him now, but perceptions can change, support can vanish and the end can come faster than people think. It’s quite possible some Trump supporters will decide that the details of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president are unacceptable in a way that, say, getting help from Russia to win a a presidential election is not. If that happens, the end could come mighty quick. Neumann, the Wall Street Journal wrote Tuesday, experienced “a remarkably swift fall from grace.” Let’s hope Trump meets the same fate.

