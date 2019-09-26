The critics who inveigh against these story lines have a point about an overall imbalance in the movie industry: A recent study found that a quarter of Latino speaking characters in top-performing movies were criminals. But abandoning cartel story lines entirely would be a mistake. If there’s one thing that right- and left-leaning moviegoers ought to agree on, it’s that cartels make perfect villains.

Mexican cartels are, in fact, cartoonishly evil. And there’s something cathartic about showing their defeat on the big screen. Cartel violence has turned Mexico into a borderline failed state, with murder rates hitting record highs last year. The cartels don’t just kill people, they make examples of them, hanging mutilated corpses from bridges to terrify those who would disobey. Mexican prosecutors are trying to crack down on human trafficking, including the kidnapping of young women into sex work.

The violence is not confined to Mexico, of course. The problem is so bad throughout Central America that Anna Applebaum and Briana Mawby suggested considering it a form of warfare in a policy brief for the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. “The disruption of daily life caused by widespread gang violence is increasingly similar to experiences of war,” they wrote, “Including limited freedom of movement and high numbers of civilian casualties.”

And that violence has led to the flood of would-be entrants to the United States at the southern border. Depending on whom you ask, they’re either illegal immigrants who should be turned away or asylum seekers needing protection under international law. Regardless of how you frame it, the simple fact of the matter is that lawlessness and gang violence is changing the face of immigration at the border.

“The percentage of adult males from Mexico crossing the border has plummeted,” Daniel Gonzalez wrote in USA Today. “Meanwhile, the percentage of asylum-seeking adults with children in tow or children arriving without parents has soared, especially from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, three countries in Central America with high rates of poverty and violence.”

All of which is to say that these gangs — the Mexican cartels, MS-13, Barrio 18, etc. — are totally reasonable villains, not only because they are literally villainous but also because they are driving so much of our domestic strife. But “Last Blood,” which follows John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) as he tries to rescue a Latino loved one from sex slavery at the hands of the cartels, ultimately makes the same point that a lot of critics on the left do: that Mexican and Central American immigrants are at risk from the cartels, too.

And not all of these movies are neatly on board with President Trump’s immigration agenda. One of the few interesting shots in the new Rambo film drives that home. A Mexican trafficker enters a tunnel with an army of cronies, at which point the camera shifts to an overhead angle out of doors, passing over a wall and signaling to us that the banditos are going underneath it. The gangster then pops out on the other side, arms up, and heads out to Rambo’s ranch to take the vet down once and for all.

Far from being a MAGA testimonial, this shot demonstrates the weakness of a wall. Sure, you could “build the wall,” but that doesn’t solve the root problem. Solving that root problem — that is, the gangs driving violence south of the border — shouldn’t be a partisan issue. And neither should portraying the wickedness of the cartels with unflinching clarity.

