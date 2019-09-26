Opinion writer

* Eli Stokols reports that the president is reacting to the Ukraine scandal in a restrained and statesmanlike manner:

President Trump expressed disgust Thursday morning with the explosive whistleblower complaint, slamming the intelligence officer and the White House aides who helped him or her as “almost a spy” and suggested it was treason. Speaking at a private breakfast in New York, Trump described reporters as “scum” and raged at the Democrats’ new impeachment proceedings, which were spurred by the whistleblower’s complaint alleging that Trump tried to strong-arm Ukraine’s leader to interfere in the 2020 election. [...] “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” he continued. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

That’s right, the president is calling for members of his administration who revealed his wrongdoing to be executed.

* Taylor Telford reports that maybe this isn’t the greatest economy in history after all.

Last year, income inequality in the United States reached its highest level since the Census Bureau started tracking it in 1967, according to federal data released Thursday. In the midst of the longest economic expansion the United States has ever seen, with poverty and unemployment rates at historic lows, the separation between rich and poor from 2017 and 2018 was greater than it has ever been, federal data show. Nine states saw spikes in that divide: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas and Virginia. The gulf is starkest in wealthy coastal areas such as Washington, D.C., New York, Connecticut and California, as well as in areas with widespread poverty, such as Puerto Rico and Louisiana. Equality was highest in Utah, Alaska and Iowa.

Any Democrat who doesn’t make this an issue in 2020 is crazy.

* A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows support for impeachment hearings jumping 7 points.

* A new Marist poll shows Americans leaning slightly toward supporting impeachment hearings, 49-46, though independents are not convinced yet.

* Will Sommer and Asawin Suebsaeng report on Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre decision to center his defense of Trump on a conspiracy theory involving George Soros.

* Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Vicky Ward, and Kevin Liptak reports that the White House is considering bringing in Corey Lewandowski to coordinate its impeachment defense.

* Murray Waas reports that Trump’s push on Ukraine had its origins in an effort to produce material that could provide a justification for Trump to pardon Paul Manafort.

* Amanda Marcotte argues that Trump should be impeached for all his misdeeds and crimes, not just Ukraine.

* New polling from Data for Progress finds that the proposals in the Green New Deal are actually popular in battleground districts, particularly if its economic ideas are the focus.

* Daniel Nichanian explains how this November, elections in which huge numbers of voters are shut out from the ballot box will perversely determine whether they’ll continue to be shut out from the ballot box.

* Brian Schwartz reports that Democratic donors on Wall Street are threatening to sit out the general election or even back Trump if Elizabeth Warren is the nominee.

* Timothy O’Brien examines the descent of Trump’s two most loyal legal attendants, Rudy Giuliani and Bill Barr.

* Laurence Tribe says Trump’s call with Ukraine was full of impeachable crimes.

* Greg Bluestein and Tamar Hallerman report that disgraced former secretary of health and human services Tom Price wants Georgia’s governor to appoint him to the soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat of Johnny Isakson.

* Felicia Sonmez and Eli Rosenberg report that the Senate has confirmed Eugene Scalia, the former Supreme Court justice’s son and someone who has made a career fighting to make sure workers have as few rights as possible, as the new secretary of labor.

* And Matt Gertz looks at how this moment and the cause of saving Donald Trump are exactly why Fox News exists.