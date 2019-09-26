

There is a more than zero percent chance that President Trump will not be the Republican nominee. If every day between now and Election Day 2020 is like Wednesday — a damning transcript that was supposed to be exonerating; talking points emailed to Democrats; the State and Justice departments denying claims from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani; Trump suggesting the media look at Vice President Pence’s conduct — the president could conceivably be forced to leave office, be removed or, much more likely, get beaten in a primary (or decide not to run again for fear of losing). This is not likely, but it is possible.

Even in a best-case scenario for Trump, he would run as a deeply flawed and battered candidate. The evidence of his abuse of government power and his willingness to betray the American democratic process is so obvious that Democrats need not fear they will be framed as “overreaching.”

This new political reality creates all sorts of challenges for Republicans. However, it also introduces a wild card into the Democratic race. I do not mean that this could adversely hurt former vice president Joe Biden. Trump’s wrongdoing is so egregious and Biden’s innocence is so widely accepted that the “flip the script” tactic cannot work in this case. (Indeed, candidates seen to be taking advantage, or suggesting there is something “there" there, are likely to get bashed.)

Rather, the prospect of a Trump nomination on life support, or even a non-Trump nominee, should force us to reexamine the entire “electability” issue. The premise for the electability question is that Democrats need someone who matches up favorably against Trump. By the time we navigate through impeachment, virtually any of the current candidates (well, maybe not Tulsi Gabbard) could stack up favorably against a president willing to sell out American democracy. The entire definition of “electable” changes if there is no Trump or a badly battered Trump.

For one thing, the obsession that, with Trump, the Republicans have the secret sauce for winning the Upper Midwest will finally die, I would hope. I have made the case that an old white guy to compete against Trump to get other old, cranky white guys in Wisconsin is a ridiculous theory of electability. It makes just as much if not more sense to find a candidate that can excite African Americans, suburbanites and the college-educated. (It is also just as logical to find a candidate with the capacity to win in the Sun Belt.) If Trump literally isn’t there, or if a shadow of the old Trump runs, then Democrats can greatly expand the map and look for candidates who might even win states such as Texas.

Moreover, to the extent candidates have made their campaign about beating Trump, the absence or diminution of Trump poses a real dilemma. Here, Biden does have a challenge. He has told us that the deciding factor for his run was Charlottesville. He is running for the “soul” of the country, to prevent another four years of Trump. Would he have decided to run at all had Trump not been president? Not according to the narrative he is currently using. If he wants to stay in the race without the Trump target, he might need to shift his rationale somewhat. (He can still argue that Trump has made such a mess that the country needs an experienced hand to clean it up.)

On one hand, a diminished or absent Trump might boost Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Hey, we can take a bigger risk with her as the nominee! On the other hand, without a fully-charged Trump, perhaps her prairie populism is not needed, and could simply scare off winnable moderates.

The candidates best positioned for a weakened Trump or a non-Trump nominee likely are those Democrats who have explicitly said that America’s problems did not start with Trump and that the campaign must not be all about Trump. The obvious contender in this category would be South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who says he wants to turn the channel and make the campaign about generational change.

At any rate, Democrats should plan for either eventuality — a run against Trump (even a damaged one) or a run against a more garden-variety Republican. It is way too soon to count Trump out, but it’s not too soon to start planning for the possibility he might not be the nominee.

