

President Trump at a news conference in New York on Wednesday, alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

President Trump is caught in the act of abusing his power. “Mr. Trump’s suggestion that American law enforcement be directly involved and in contact with Ukraine’s government marks the first evidence that the president personally sought to harness the power of the United States government to further a politically motivated investigation.”

Simply put, the president was caught colluding. “Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to work with Barr for dirt on Biden.”

The White House staffers’ incompetence caught up them. “In the hours after the release Wednesday of the rough transcript of President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House circulated an email with proposed talking points for Trump’s defenders. Unfortunately for the White House, the email was mistakenly sent to not only Republicans but also Democratic lawmakers and their staff.” The talking points were also ridiculous.

Now they may catch other conversations. “House Democrats are looking into a second phone call made between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of an impeachment investigation that has upended the administration. The call in question took place on April 21 of this year, shortly after Zelensky won election.”

Democrats finally caught a break — Trump has no idea what is incriminating. “President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reads like a ‘classic mafia-like shakedown,’ House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The record of the call was, he said, ‘far more damning than I and others had imagined.’ ”

The Rudy Giuliani of today is the kind of person the old Rudy Giuliani once caught. “Rudy Giuliani, once a feared prosecutor who has relentlessly defended President Donald Trump as his personal lawyer, could now have legal woes of his own. In a call with Ukraine’s president, Trump said multiple times that Giuliani was acting on his behalf. Since the president has plenty of Justice Department officials to tap, questions arise about whether Giuliani was primarily pursuing a political goal abroad.”

Now maybe the rest of the media will catch on. “CNN’s Tapper, MSNBC’s Wallace Cut Off Trump Live Presser for Devastating Fact Checks: ‘The President Isn’t Telling the Truth.' ”