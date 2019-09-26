

Whiskey on display in a tasting room at Catoctin Creek Distillery in Purcellville, Va., in June 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

Derek Brown is the author of “Spirits, Sugar, Water, Bitters: How the Cocktail Conquered the World.”

“I’m sure Americans can fix nothing without a drink,” English Royal Navy Capt. Frederick Marryat wrote in his 1839 book, “A Diary in America.” “If you meet, you drink; if you part, you drink; if you make acquaintance, you drink; if you close a bargain, you drink; they quarrel in their drink, and they make it up with a drink. They drink, because it is hot; they drink, because it is cold. If successful in elections, they drink and rejoice; if not they drink and swear. ...”

As we face the coming impeachment inquiries, many Washingtonians, and citizens of the country at large, are bracing themselves with a drink. But for all that we have long linked presidential politics and libations, we should resist the urge to invent a signature cocktail to accompany this latest development. Such occasions rarely lead to enduring drink recipes — or to lasting catharsis.

Not that the temptation isn’t obvious, despite the fact that the president himself doesn’t drink. Plenty of people will toss back cocktails formulated as endless puns on the words peach and mint — the ImPEACHment Julep, ImpeachMINT Cocktail, to name a few. Other cocktail names will have clever takes starring President Trump’s greatest hits, such as James [Comey] and the Giant Impeachment, Raz [berry] Putin, Dark and Stormy [Daniels].

And other notable presidents, especially those who have faced impeachment charges, have their own cocktails. Whether or not intentional, former president Bill Clinton may as well own the shot signaling his famous imprudence made of amaretto and Irish cream, and topped with whipped cream. I need not name that one.

President Richard M. Nixon was immortalized in mixology, before his resignation, by the longest-serving head bartender at London’s American Bar in the Savoy Hotel, Joe Gilmore. Gilmore concocted a combination of bourbon, sloe gin and peach bitters for Nixon’s visit to Britain in 1969. (I’m sure after publishing this, many will take the Nixon cocktail as a base for further experimentation — it has peach in it.)

Hard-cider-drinking President William Henry Harrison was replaced by the champagne-loving John Tyler, who faced an impeachment resolution (which failed) after he vetoed a tariff bill. Though champagne — a celebratory beverage — is the least appropriate beverage for impeachment inquiries, especially those where the outcome is still so uncertain, I’m also sure each political party will reserve a few bottles for their expected result.

While champagne may not be appropriate yet, neither is a signature cocktail. And the truth is, we don’t need a cocktail for every single thing that happens, even when it happens on a grand scale, especially those events that forebode doom, political discord or even impending destruction. Cocktails can become part of history by signifying an event, time or place. The Remember the Maine took its name from the Spanish-American War slogan, The Scofflaw is named for Prohibition-era drinkers who kept on tippling. And the Japanese Cocktail commemorated the first visit by a Japanese diplomatic delegation to the United States. But jerry-rigging a cocktail to fit an occasion, whether through puns or some allusive ingredients, is unlikely to produce either an enduring drink recipe or a lasting historical memory.

Andrew Johnson, one of the two presidents to be impeached by the House of Representatives before being acquitted by the Senate — Clinton was the other — may have had it right, though. His drink was whiskey. In fact, he drank so much of it while he was being sworn in as vice president under President Abraham Lincoln that he reportedly slurred his words, became confused and had to delegate his duties to the Senate clerk. Many politicians at the time expressed embarrassment at Johnson’s inebriation during a state event, and some called for his resignation, but Lincoln himself answered, “It has been a severe lesson for Andy, but I do not think he will do it again.”

While we shouldn’t drink like Johnson, the order is correct. I’m finishing this column up at 9:30 a.m. and already imagining what whiskey I will have at the day’s end. Depending on the news, it may be more than one.

In such times, I recommend dispensing with signature drinks and just tipping the bottle. Whiskey will do. We don’t need signature cocktails for every single event but, as Americans, I’d agree with Capt. Marryat that just such an occasion is ripe for a drink.

