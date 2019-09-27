Opinion writer

* Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Nicholas Fandos report that Democrats aren’t waiting on impeachment:

House Democrats pushed ahead Friday with a rapidly unfurling impeachment inquiry into President Trump, planning subpoenas and plotting out a witness list for a proceeding that could yield its first hearing as early as next week. “Everything is real time,” Representative Mike Quigley, Democrat of Illinois and a member of the Intelligence Committee. “You don’t sit back and contemplate the future when you are in the middle of it.” With Congress now in a two-week recess and lawmakers headed back home to their districts, Democrats were working on two tracks, meticulously outlining a rapid-fire set of investigative steps while they honed their messaging for what promises to be a divisive and politically charged process. House Democratic leaders instructed their rank-and-file on Friday to keep it simple when talking to voters, emphasizing that Mr. Trump had “engaged in serious wrongdoing” and had “abused the office of the president.” Investigators for Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, were assembling a plan of inquiry and sequence of witnesses the committee should call or subpoena for testimony.

And you thought you’d have a few days to breathe.

* Kyle Blaine reports that the next Demoratic debate is going to be...not good:

The CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate in October will occur on one night, the Democratic National Committee told campaigns Friday. "To address several inquiries we have received we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night on Tuesday October 15th," the DNC wrote in an email Friday morning. The party's fourth sanctioned primary debate will air live at 8 p.m. ET from the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, with CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey serving as moderators. Twelve candidates have said they surpassed the polling and contribution thresholds outlined by the DNC to receive an invitation to participate in the debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

Should be another unhelpful free-for-all.

* Richard Hasen makes the case for Democrats to get the impeachment process done with fast.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham reports that the Trump administration almost decided to defend the Affordable Care Act in court.

* Ian Millhiser explains the four possible federal crimes committed by Trump or his aides in the Ukraine scandal.

* Tim Alberta reports that Congress is utterly broken, and impeachment isn’t going to help.

* James Hohmann wonders what would have happened to the whistleblower complaint if Trump’s first choice for Joseph Maguire’s job, unqualified hack congressman John Ratcliffe, had been the director of national intelligence instead.

* Sarah Chayes says Joseph Maguire’s actions in the Ukraine scandal show the dangers of putting generals and admirals in positions of civilian authority.

* German Lopez examines studies showing that “stand your ground” laws increase homicides.

* Natasha Korecki explores Trump’s obsession with Joe Biden.

* And Margaret Sullivan says the TV president is finally losing control of what’s on TV.