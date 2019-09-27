

Attorney General William P. Barr delivers remarks alongside President Trump at a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendation ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Sept. 9. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

This, commonly attributed to Goethe, says it best: “The hardest thing to see is what is in front of your eyes.” In an age of tribal polarization, assaults on the truth, low-quality politicians of both parties and a too-often-unserious media, a great number of public figures suffer from the malady of wishing away reality. Convinced that they can bend reality at will or turn a blind eye to it, they dig in and double down when all signs suggest they should stop and open their eyes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has run a marvelous campaign and is whip-smart, yet she foolishly ducks the most obvious question: Will taxes go up on middle-class people to pay for Medicare-for-all? Her evasiveness not only convinces people that the answer is yes, but undermines her brand as a truth-talking populist who thinks we need government to do big, important things. Advice: Stop. Look how shady you look trying to duck and weave. Ignore the consultants telling you not to admit you would raise taxes. Put out a plan (you should have your own), and show voters the math. Trust them to see it is a good deal for them, if that is what you believe.

Among the many administration figures reportedly involved in the Ukraine fiasco and the coverup, some were enablers, furthering the scheme by delivering messages or taking overt action (e.g. stopping aid to Ukraine). Others are merely silent bystanders, convinced that if they keep their heads down and let braver colleagues tell the story, they would escape with their reputations and law licenses intact. They cannot, it seems, conceive that this president is collapsing. Whether by the next president, law enforcement or Congress, every detail and crevice of this story will be exposed. In some cases, there will be a fine line between passivity and conspiracy. Advice: Stop. Your tenure in the White House is over. Don’t lose your career, your law license or your liberty on the bet that you can escape notice. Look how quickly the story moves and how many others are already leaking, perhaps in ways designed to deflect blame from them onto you. Resign swiftly, go to the House Intelligence Committee and share what you know. The fear of discovery and of liability that now haunts you will dissipate.

To be certain, the Sean Hannitys and Breitbarts are never going to acknowledge the reality that the president they have boosted and defended is deeply unwell and betrayed his office. They truly are hopeless. But what about members of the pundit class, those who used to be seen as “gatekeepers” for the right, who carried the “But Gorsuch…” or “But taxes…” rationale for supporting the Trump presidency? They think their careers and friendships depend on keeping up with the act of ignoring, deflecting, topic-switching and attacking the messengers (the real media). But at some point, the better-than-average pundit class will find itself in a world in which “respectable” conservatives insist all along that they opposed President Trump. The mob will have moved onto a new hero and figured out that Trump must be repudiated as a crank, an abuser of power and a narcissistic fool in order to rescue the causes of right-wing nativism, elite resentment and bigotry that fund the right-wing ecosphere. Advice: Stop. Read the whistleblower complaint and the transcript, a couple of times if needed. Cease playing dumb about the severity of Trump’s actions. This is a man who threatened the whistleblower with harm. If you really believe in the reasons you supported Trump (tax cuts, judges, a hard line on immigration), understand that those causes will be forever tainted unless they can be divorced from Trump. Blame Trump’s feckless lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani if you like, but urge Senate Republicans to put an end to this debacle with a strong showing that they are willing to impeach.

The hardest thing to do is to give up the perspectives that prevent one from recognizing reality and thereby adjusting to it. Failure to do so has profoundly dangerous consequences.

