

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in "Joker." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The weeks leading up to the release of Todd Phillips’s “Joker" have been a journey. The gritty supervillain movie, which is the latest installment in the fitful DC cinematic universe, won Best Picture at the Venice Film Festival, capturing a measure of the artistic credibility that superhero fans have long craved for the genre. The film and Warner Brothers, the studio that produced it, got pulled into the roiling debate over how best to prevent gun violence in America. Phillips presented himself as a victim of left-wing censoriousness. And the Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly published a bulletin warning of a threatened mass shooting on Oct. 4, during a “Joker” screening, leading the Army Criminal Investigation Command to caution service members at Fort Sill in Oklahoma about the possibility of violence during the movie’s screenings.

Even by the standards of our present moment, when politics is as often as not conducted through pop culture, these developments presage an unusually contentious pop-culture news cycle. Here are three strategies for getting through the coming conversation without ending up in a mental state that inspires you to don your own clown makeup:

1. Know the facts about movies and real-world violence: One of the reasons the conversation around “Joker” has gotten so heated so quickly is that over and over again, pop culture has been incorrectly cited as an influence in notorious crimes, especially mass killings. By that false logic, “Joker” could be the latest culprit, especially since a growing movement of so-called “involuntarily celibate” men have committed a series of violent crimes. But, as Scott Mendelson writes in Forbes, the logic doesn’t hold up if you examine the real record:

James Holmes didn’t dress up as the Joker nor was he explicitly inspired by Chris Nolan’s Batman sequel when he opened fire during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado on July 20, 2012. Columbine school shooters Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris were not bullied outcasts or members of the “Trench Coat Mafia.” They were not cosplaying as Neo and reenacting “The Matrix”’s climactic office lobby shootout when they shot up their school on April 19, 1999. Even the attack on a subway ticket tooth [sic] employee initially blamed on “Money Train” was unrelated to that Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes action-comedy. The thieves who infamously forced robbery victims to drink bleach before shooting them planned to commit a robbery/homicide months prior to watching Magnum Force. There are a few movies over the decades, like “Taxi Driver,” “A Clockwork Orange” and “Natural Born Killers,” which have inspired real-life violence. However, and this is a key distinction, they have mostly inspired the specifics of violent action rather than the violent act itself. Individual pieces of pop culture, be it movies, TV or video games, don’t turn empathetic people into murderers. We know this because the science says as much again, and again and again. Even the rise of violence in PG-13 flicks (as post-Columbine pressures and the allure of worldwide box office glory led Hollywood to nip-n-tuck arguably R-rated genre films like “Taken” and “White House Down” into the PG-13 box) ran parallel with a decrease in violent crime from 1985 to 2015.

If solving mass violence was simply a matter of not releasing anything edgier than “Bambi” in theaters, our political debates might be simpler, though our pop culture would definitely be duller. (And really, have you seen “Bambi” lately? Youthful trauma for days.) It’s not, though! Keeping the facts in mind, both when it comes to pop culture we’re inclined to support and that we’re inclined to disdain, will keep our conversations at a more manageable temperature — and will make a small contribution toward keep our policy debates focused where they belong.

2. Remember that Phillips isn’t wrong — outrage is a commodity: There are definitely times it’s worth getting angry about popular culture. But, as Phillips said in a controversial interview with the Wrap, it’s something that can be monetized. For all that he’s using criticism of “Joker” to cast himself as a misunderstood victim, it’s also obviously the case that Phillips and Warner Brothers can benefit from being seen as martyrs to free speech and artistic integrity. It may be a niche play, though with a reported $55 million budget, “Joker” can afford to appeal to a narrower, more passionate audience than a behemoth like “Avengers: Infinity War,” which may have cost more than eight times as much to make and advertise.

Not all the press about “Joker” in the run-up to its release has been positive. But all of it is essentially free, and the sheer volume of discussion and the stakes of the pre-movie warnings have all positioned it as an Important Artistic Event. None of this means that if you truly hate “Joker” or think it’s dangerous — or if you think it’s a landmark work of cinema — you shouldn’t make your case. Just remember that there’s a difference between building an argument and signing on to do unpaid work for a studio’s publicity department. You’re under no obligation to do the latter.

3. And most of all, make up your mind after you’ve seen the movie — or be clear, but qualified, about why you’ve decided not to go: I know this seems like putting the cart before the horse in an environment where cultural consumption is considered a moral and political act. By that logic, you have to figure out how you feel about a book, movie, television show or album before you can decide whether it’s okay to spend money on it.

But while I think it’s perfectly legitimate to decide that you simply don’t want to watch, read or listen to something, and while it can be revealing and interesting to explain why you’ve made that decision, it is also true that you absolutely cannot speak authoritatively about the content and execution of something you’ve decided not to consume. You simply can’t do it. The power of culture comes from the fact that it can be elliptical and indirect, that it does work that can’t be captured by a literal description. It’s factually accurate to say that that “Little Women” is a novel about four girls during and after the Civil War, but that brief description does nothing to capture the work’s appeal and lasting power, just as describing “Pain and Gain” as a Michael Bay movie about criminal bodybuilders can’t come close to communicating the movie’s strange auteur qualities.

So if you want to have an opinion about “Joker,” at least let it be your own. Buy a ticket and donate the equivalent of the purchase price to a cause or charity of your choice if your conscience is troubled about it. Consider the performances, the script, the framing of the shots and anything else that helps you determine what you think the movie is trying to say, and what it succeeds in getting across. You’ll be able to talk about “Joker” from a position of real information. And you’ll be able to judge what everyone else — including me, after I see it next week — is saying about “Joker,” too.