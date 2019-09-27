Opinion writer

Democrats in the House have tentatively decided that their impeachment inquiry will focus solely on Ukraine. It’s not that they don’t believe President Trump has committed a wide range of impeachable acts — he obviously has — but their thinking is that the Ukraine story is relatively straightforward and simple. The president abused his office by pressuring a foreign nation, one desperate for U.S. aid and support, to aid him in his reelection campaign by helping fabricate a smear of a potential opponent. Unlike many other scandals, it isn’t hard for the public to understand.

Also unlike many other scandals, in this case the smoking gun is right out in the open, in the rough transcript the White House itself released of Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president. Trump has helpfully confessed on other occasions as well, as when he described the call this way: “That call was perfect ... There was no pressure put on them whatsoever. But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden.”

It’s like someone on trial for murdering his cousin telling the jury, “I haven’t murdered anyone, but I did murder my cousin.”

This inquiry could fail to uncover a single new fact, and Trump would still have merited impeachment and removal. Nevertheless, there are some important things we still need to know. Herewith, a few of them:

Who was involved in the decision to withhold aid from Ukraine? Just before Trump’s fateful phone call, he ordered hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine suspended. In addition, officials were instructed to lie to members of Congress, to tell them the holdup was due to an “interagency process.” We obviously need more details on that episode, and whether Trump directly told anyone that he was withholding the aid to pressure Ukraine into helping his reelection campaign.

Why was the president’s personal lawyer conducting foreign policy? One of the great gifts of this scandal is Rudy Giuliani’s inability to keep his mouth shut. All the way back in May, Giuliani quite publicly announced that he was going to Ukraine to pressure officials to find something to smear Biden. “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation,” he said, adding that “There’s nothing illegal about it. Somebody could say it’s improper.” Yes they could.

Giuliani was not merely freelancing; he was in regular communication with the president about the Biden project. Trump pushed the Ukrainian president to talk to Giuliani about it, and now Giuliani says his effort was mounted in cooperation with the State Department.

While there are occasions in which the government enlists the help of private citizens in the course of a diplomatic or intelligence mission, they don’t do it so the president’s lawyer can acquire information for the president to use in his reelection campaign. This ought to be a major scandal in its own right.

Who authorized the hiding of the transcript of Trump’s phone call? As the whistleblower’s complaint detailed, in a highly unusual move, this transcript was “loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive level.” That system is ordinarily used for things like the details of covert operations, information so sensitive that it must be concealed from all but a handful of officials. Yet there was nothing of that nature in Trump’s call. Indeed, they eventually released it to the public.

According to the whistleblower, people in the White House thought this action was itself an abuse of authority, as it was plainly being done to protect the president from the political fallout of his own misbehavior becoming public. The White House now says it was National Security Council attorneys who directed that Trump’s Ukraine conversation be hidden from the government officials who would normally have access to it. Perhaps they’re telling the truth, but we need the full story, including…

What other conversations were moved to the secret system? To be clear, we shouldn’t be making all of Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders public; a president does need to be able to keep those candid. If all of his conversations with foreign leaders were treated in this way, that’s problematic (it prevents relevant diplomatic and national security officials from knowing important information about our relations with other countries), but not necessarily scandalous. So was that the case? Or was it only certain conversations, when people who heard them were shocked enough that they moved to lock them down?

Why was Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch removed? Yovanovitch, a career diplomat with decades of experience, was U.S. ambassador to Ukraine when Trump took office; she was removed from her post earlier this year amid attacks from, among others, Giuliani. In his call with the Ukrainian president, Trump said, “She’s going to go through some things.” Why was she targeted, and what was done to her?

This is just the beginning; it’s a certainty that as the impeachment inquiry proceeds, more questions will arise that demand investigation. So yes, on the simplest level this is a straightforward case: Donald Trump clearly abused his office, using the power of the presidency to coerce a foreign government into helping his reelection campaign. But there’s much more to be learned.