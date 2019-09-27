A troubling decision by the New York Times: “Publishing details about whistleblower will only lead to identification of someone, whether our client or wrong person, as whistleblower. This will place individual in much more dangerous situation, not only in their professional world but also their possible personal safety.”

Trump’s troubles will increase as his smear of former vice president Joe Biden collapses. “In his strongest comment yet on the Ukraine controversy, former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, claimed President Trump was trying to ‘hijack an election’ by asking Ukraine for help. At a fundraising reception in San Marino, California, Biden told donors, ‘He’d like to get foreign help to win elections.’ ”

If Republican senators find polls troubling, he could be right. “Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, a Democratic presidential hopeful, said on Thursday he was convinced that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could gain bipartisan support among his colleagues in the upper chamber.” We’ll see.

The trouble, of course, is that this will make her even more popular. “Democratic donors on Wall Street and in big business are preparing to sit out the presidential campaign fundraising cycle — or even back President Donald Trump — if Sen. Elizabeth Warren wins the party’s nomination.”

The trouble for Trump is that facts really do matter. “Democratic lawmakers left the hearing on Thursday increasingly convinced that the complaint, and [acting director of national intelligence Joseph] Maguire’s testimony, pointed to a concerted effort by the White House to prevent Trump’s call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky from becoming public.”

I have no trouble with this whatsoever. “While House committees have been focused on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and alleged interference in the 2016 election in recent months, the House’s official inquiry will move in a different direction, focusing solely on recent revelations about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.” Smart.

