We do not know his or her name. All we know is the person’s work product, a concise and meticulously composed whistleblower complaint detailing President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. For those who claim the complaint is hearsay or secondhand, it bears repeating that the whistleblower’s account and the transcript of the call match up perfectly.

The whistleblower did not make legal conclusions nor editorialize. This is a factual account, complete with a road map to witnesses, that describes a president obsessed with a possible political opponent, so obsessed that he would use taxpayer-funded aid as leverage to extract help in his reelection campaign. The whistleblower also revealed a widespread conspiracy to suppress evidence and prevent the complaint from coming to light. Once released, the complaint unhinged Trump to a degree we have rarely seen, if ever. In a setting with dozens of people (or, in the legal context, witnesses), Trump suggested that bodily harm might be the right remedy for whoever gave information to the informant.

Adding to the threats to the whistleblower’s safety, the New York Times reporting made clear that the whistleblower was assigned to the White House by the CIA. This, together with Trump’s search for the person’s identity, places the whistleblower at considerable personal risk.

The whistleblower’s actions are nothing short of heroic. When everyone else seemed content to stay silent, if not assist in Trump’s egregious conduct, the whistleblower decided to do the right thing. Considering the utter cowardice of current and even former officials (who one would think have much more latitude to speak out), the decision to put himself (or herself) at risk and throw himself (or herself) in the path of an authoritarian, dangerous president is all the more impressive.

The whistleblower understands that his or her employer is not Trump but the American people. The whistleblower knows the code of conduct public servants must follow is described in the oath of office every public servant takes and in the Constitution, not in a Godfather script. We can bemoan the amorality and recklessness of the president, his henchman Rudy Giuliani, a number of White House and Justice Department lawyers, and the acting chief of staff. All appear to lack a moral compass, but at least the whistleblower is not lost in the woods of political skulduggery and self-aggrandizement.

Perhaps the whistleblower will encourage others with relevant information to step forward. Perhaps the complaint will weigh on the minds and tug on the consciences of others who have chosen to work in an administration distinguished by its dishonesty and lawlessness.

Republicans who just could not turn down the chance for a plum administration job convinced themselves that they would be serving the country, not enabling a grotesquely unethical, bigoted narcissist. They would never do anything wrong — well, not personally. But when certain actions take place, serving too often becomes enabling, and resolve to leave in the face of gross misconduct melts away.

After this is all over (the Trump presidency and the last convictions stemming from it), there will be a person who can boast of honorable service — and we don’t know his or her name. For all the whistleblower has done, the country is deeply in his or her debt.

