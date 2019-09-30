Opinion writer

* Devlin Barrett, Shane Harris, and Matt Zapotosky break it open:

Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people familiar with the matter. Barr’s personal involvement is likely to stoke further criticism from Democrats pursuing impeachment that he is helping the Trump administration use executive branch powers to augment investigations aimed primarily at the president’s adversaries. But the high level Justice Department focus on intelligence operatives’ conduct will likely cheer Trump and other conservatives for whom “investigate the investigators” has become a rallying cry. The direct involvement of the nation’s top law enforcement official shows the priority Barr places on the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, who has been assigned the sensitive task of reviewing U.S. intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath.

Just wait until the “results” of that “investigation” being conducted by Durham come in. This effort to discredit Mueller’s findings is going to reach fever pitch soon enough. -- gs

* Mark Mazzetti and Katie Benner unearth still more:

President Trump pushed the Australian prime minister during a recent telephone call to help Attorney General William P. Barr gather information for a Justice Department inquiry that Mr. Trump hopes will discredit the Mueller investigation, according to two American officials with knowledge of the call. The White House restricted access to the call’s transcript to a small group of the president’s aides, one of the officials said, an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with the Ukrainian president that is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump. Like that call, the discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia shows the extent to which Mr. Trump sees the attorney general as a critical partner in his goal to show that the Mueller investigation had corrupt and partisan origins, and the extent that Mr. Trump sees the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over America’s closest allies. And like the call with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the discussion with Mr. Morrison shows the president using high-level diplomacy to advance his personal political interests.

As we keep arguing, the unifying thread here is the relentless placing of Trump’s personal and political interests of those of the nation. -- gs

* Tracy Wilkinson and Sergei Loiko report on what one of Rudy Giuliani’s former Ukrainian friends says about the project to get dirt on Joe Biden:

Ukraine’s former top law enforcement official says he repeatedly rebuffed demands by President Trump’s personal lawyer to investigate Joe Biden and his son, insisting he had seen no evidence of wrongdoing that he could pursue. In an interview, Yuri Lutsenko said while he was Ukraine’s prosecutor general he told Rudolph W. Giuliani that he would be happy to cooperate if the FBI or other U.S. authorities began their own investigation of the former vice president and his son Hunter but insisted they had not broken any Ukrainian laws to his knowledge.

Doesn’t he know how this is supposed to work?

* Karoun Demirjian and Josh Dawsey report that Congress has dropped a subpoena on one Rudy Giuliani. He will respond to this by going on TV and blurting out confessions to a bunch of crimes.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows 52 percent of Americans favoring an impeachment inquiry and the public evenly split on whether Trump should be removed from office.

* Amy Goldstein reports that a growing body of evidence shows that the Affordable Care Act has saved lives and made people healthier.

* Clare Malone reports on whether Joe Biden can hold on to support among African-American voters.

* Ryan Cooper makes the moral, legal, and political case for a broader impeachment inquiry.

* Paul Musgrave explains the deeper meaning of the Ukraine scandal: Instead of helping Ukraine fight its own corruption, we are now exporting our own.

* Ruth Ben-Ghiat argues that Trump’s authoritarian tendencies are proving to be his own undoing.

* Julian Zelizer looks to history to gauge whether there’s any chance that Trump will ever voluntarily resign.

* Will Bunch argues that history is going to be unkind to every Trump official who didn’t become a whistleblower.

* At the American Prospect, I tried to imagine a best-case scenario in which this is the turning point for American democracy.

* And Jeff Flake tells his fellow Republicans that there’s still time to save their souls.