The Washington Post

Opinions

Trump’s Saudi Arabia policy has the wrong kind of teeth


(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)
By

Previous Toles cartoons on Khashoggi

July 7, 2019


(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

June 20, 2019


(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

Oct. 24, 2018


Tom Toles/The Washington Post

Oct. 15, 2018


(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

Oct. 8, 2018


(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

Read more about Jamal Khashoggi:

A missing voice, a growing chorus

Fred Ryan: Why the world will not forget the horror of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Hatice Cengiz: My quest for justice continues. It’s not too late.

Ignatius: What happened on the way to Jamal Khashoggi’s horrifying final seconds?

Attiah: Let the world hear Jamal Khashoggi’s last words in Arabic

Robert Menendez: Trump betrayed U.S. moral leadership with Saudi Arabia. So Congress had to act.

Credits: Tom Toles
Subscriber sign in

We noticed you’re blocking ads!

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us