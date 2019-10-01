

Fifth in a series on the relationship between Fox News and the mainstream media. Part 1. Part 2. Part 3. Part 4.

It was 8:59 p.m. ET on Monday when Fox News host Sean Hannity began what is the most self-contradictory, hypocritical dance in cable news. “I promise you, the media mob, the single most repugnant, corrupt, lying group of people in this country, with a political agenda for one party. We’re going to lay out the truth, each and every detail: The president did absolutely nothing wrong. Nothing,” said Hannity as he did his best to minimize the Ukraine scandal encircling the Trump White House.

It was 9:19 p.m. ET when Hannity decided to vest that lying media mob with truth-telling authority. “Let me explain how — if we go to the Politico article, please — the problems for Joe Biden are serious here and especially — look at Politico, 2017. I have the copy right here. This is — if you look at it. I’ve got it right here somewhere,” said Hannity, as he scrambled to grab his copy of this precious piece of mainstream-media reporting.

He continued: “It is July — I’m sorry, January 11th and it is in 2017. Let me go back and read from this particular article because this gets to the heart of everything the Democrats are doing and what they have done wrong and what they’re going to continue,” said Hannity.

Look at that. Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump and by publicly questioning his fitness for office.

In case “Hannity” viewers hadn’t noticed, the host announced at the top of his program that Washington media was aligned with “one party" — the Democrats, of course! — only to whip out an article that grinds against the interests of that “one party.” The article in question was written by Ken Vogel and David Stern, and it laid out how Ukraine “tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump by publicly questioning his fitness for office” in the 2016 presidential election.

Hannity read that sentence and others to his audience, citing the conclusions as gospel. The Politico story detailed the bizarre tale of a Democratic operative researching the role of Paul Manafort — who served for a spell as Trump’s campaign chairman — in the politics of Ukraine and its relations with Russia:

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation. The Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Manafort’s resignation and advancing the narrative that Trump’s campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine’s foe to the east, Russia. But they were far less concerted or centrally directed than Russia’s alleged hacking and dissemination of Democratic emails.

The Vogel-Stern story also added more details to an earth-shaking development in the 2016 campaign: “Documents released by an independent Ukrainian government agency — and publicized by a parliamentarian — appeared to show $12.7 million in cash payments that were earmarked for Manafort by the Russia-aligned party of the deposed former president, [Viktor] Yanukovych.”

Politico is a bastion of Washington establishment media, having been founded in 2007 by news executives who had worked at The Post. Its reporters, in turn, have filled the cubicles of The Post, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and on and on.

It’s hard to one-up Hannity’s duplicity in moments like this one. Yet his guest, Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, managed to do so. “Vogel and whoever the other person’s story was in Politico,” said Giuliani. “I bet Politico regrets printing that, actually, because now they’re doing everything they can to cover it up. But, in fact, they laid out the reasons why if I didn’t investigate it, I’d be guilty of malpractice.”

Asked whether Politico “regrets printing that,” spokesman Brad Dayspring responds, “No. 'POLITICO doesn’t cover it but check out this POLITICO article covering it’ is quite a circle.”

