* Heather Long reports that we’re not really tired of all the winning:

U.S. manufacturing fell deeper into a contraction last month, erasing hope of a quick turnaround for the industry and handing a blow to President Trump’s promises that he would revive blue-collar jobs and companies. September marked the worst month for U.S. manufacturing in more than a decade — since June 2009 — according to the closely watched Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index. Companies blamed Trump’s escalating trade war for many of their woes, putting pressure on the White House to show progress soon. Manufacturing remains a prominent industry in many swing states.

It’s almost as though Donald Trump is not the economic genius he believes himself to be.

* Karen DeYoung reports that the administration’s lawlessness now extends to the State Department:

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused each other Tuesday of trying to intimidate State Department officials called as witnesses in the probe. Chairmen of the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said any attempt by Pompeo to prevent Department officials from speaking to them “is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction,” according to a statement issued by Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), who heads the foreign affairs panel. The Democrats’ statement came after Pompeo informed them hours earlier that five State Department officials called to give depositions in the inquiry into President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine over the next two weeks would not appear as scheduled this week.

Here’s the thing. The fact that you don’t like the other party doesn’t mean you get to ignore lawful subpoenas when they’re issued. That’s what’s called “the rule of law.”

* Darren Samuelsohn reports that at last, Rudy Giuliani has hired his own lawyer, whose first job will presumably be to duct-tape Rudy’s mouth shut.

* Will Wilkinson has a terrific, persuasive piece explaining how the Ukraine scandal should disqualify Trump from even running in 2020.

* Harry Enten tells us what polling says about the Republican voters who have soured on Trump.

* John Harwood runs down the extremely unpersuasive defenses Republicans are offering for Trump’s behavior in the Ukraine scandal.

* Kurt Bardella takes apart Trump’s laughable claim that Republicans weren’t tough enough on Barack Obama.

* Harry Litman explains why William Barr shouldn’t be within a million miles of the “investigation” he’s running into the Russia investigation.

* Glenn Kessler refutes the bogus claim about whistleblower rules supposedly being changed recently that has rocketed so quickly around the right, including up to the president himself.

* Helaine Olen says Bernie Sanders is right, American CEOs really do deserve a pay cut.

* Mark Niesse reports that voter registration has surged in Georgia this year, making it more likely that the state will be a genuine battleground in 2020.

* And Aaron Rupar breaks down how Fox News is fighting with itself as it tries to figure out how to report on impeachment.