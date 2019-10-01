Oct. 2

Jamal Khashoggi visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to pick up his paperwork. He was last seen on security footage entering the building. He never reappeared. His fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was waiting outside with instructions to call a senior official in the Turkish government if Khashoggi did not emerge within a few hours.

Oct. 3

Saudi officials claim that Khashoggi left the consulate the previous day. Turkish officials dispute the claim.

Oct. 5

“My understanding is [Khashoggi] entered and he got out after a few minutes or one hour. I’m not sure. We are investigating this through the foreign ministry to see exactly what happened at that time.”

— Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in an interview with Bloomberg

Oct. 6

“If those who say he was kidnapped are focusing on his being in the mission, these are just rumors that have no proof.”

— Saudi consul-general Mohammad al-Otaibi in an interview with Reuters

Oct. 10

The Post reports that, according to U.S. intelligence intercepts, the Saudi crown prince ordered an operation to lure Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia from his home in Virginia.

Oct 17

“The Arab world needs a modern version of the old transnational media so citizens can be informed about global events. More important, we need to provide a platform for Arab voices.”

— Khashoggi, in his final column for The Post

Oct. 18

“I think it’s important for us all to remember, too, that we have a long — since 1932 — we have a long strategic relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

— Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to reporters, after a meeting with President Trump on Khashoggi

Oct. 19

Saudi Arabia arrests 18 individuals and fires 5 top officials, claiming that Khashoggi was killed after a fistfight at the consulate.

Oct. 20

“He’s a strong person. He has very good control. … He’s seen as a person who can keep things under check, I mean that in a positive way.”

— Trump backs Mohammed bin Salman in an interview. But he also casts doubts on the Saudi story, claiming “there’s been deception, and there’s been lies.”

Oct. 22

“There is an urgent need to clarify what happened — we are far from this having been cleared up and those responsible held to account.”

— Angela Merkel, German chancellor, as her country halts arms deals with Saudi Arabia over the case

Oct. 23

“Why did 15 people gather in Istanbul the day of the murder? Who did these people receive orders from?”

— Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey

Oct. 23-25

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative (nicknamed “Davos in the Desert”) opened under the shadow of the fallout from Khashoggi’s murder. Fewer global executives and world leaders attended the conference than in previous years.

I was looking forward to returning to Riyadh this month to speak at the Future Investment Initiative conference, and participate in a Red Sea Project meeting. In light of recent events, I have decided to put my plans on hold, pending further information regarding Jamal Khashoggi. — Steve Case (@SteveCase) October 11, 2018

Nov. 20

“Representatives of Saudi Arabia say that Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state’ and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. … The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region.”

— Trump, in a statement

Dec. 4

"If he were in front of a jury, he would be convicted of murder in about 30 minutes.”

— Then-Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on the Saudi crown prince’s role in Khashoggi’s killing.

Dec. 13

The Senate votes unanimously to condemn the Saudi crown prince for the killing of Khashoggi. It also voted to end U.S. participation in the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Jan. 3

The trial of 11 suspects accused of murdering Khashoggi begins at the Criminal Court of Riyadh.

Feb. 8

The White House declines to submit a report to Congress on whether the Saudi crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s murder. The Global Magnitsky Act says that the president has 120 days to respond to a request about violations.

March 13

“The government did not punish officials accused of committing human rights abuses, contributing to an environment of impunity.”

— A State Department annual human rights report of abuses around the world mentions Khashoggi’s murder.

May 16

“This act — this murder — was a great brutality, and the last seven, eight months, nothing was done.”

— Cengiz tells Congress, asking legislators to put pressure on Saudi Arabia at a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing.

June 19

“Mr. Khashoggi’s killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible.”

— Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, releases a report that finds Saudi Arabia is responsible for the “premeditated execution” of Khashoggi. She spent five months investigating the murder.

June 23

“I’m not like a fool that says, ‘We don’t want to do business with them.’ … Take their money.”

— Trump when asked about humanitarian concerns with Saudi Arabia.

June 29

“I spoke to his father at great length. They’ve been a terrific ally, they’re creating millions of jobs in this country. … With that being said, I’m extremely angry and unhappy about a thing like that taking place. But as of this moment, more than 13 people are being prosecuted and I hear the numbers are going to be going up.”

— Trump at the Group of 20 summit.

July 24

“This resolution would weaken America’s global competitiveness and damage the important relationship we share with our allies and partners.”

— Trump after vetoing a resolution that would have blocked U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia as a response, in part, to Khashoggi’s murder. Trump has vetoed three joint resolutions related to U.S. arms sales or military assistance to Saudi Arabia..

Sept. 9

“I have asthma. Do not do it, you will suffocate me.”

— Khashoggi’s last words, as reported by the Turkish newspaper Sabah, which publishes a transcript of a recording said to be taken inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Sept. 10

“I think he knows he’s got a problem. He knows he has to be more open and people have to be held accountable.”

— Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) who, along with Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), met with Mohammed bin Salman in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sept. 20

“They’re sitting across from the person who chopped up a reporter and dissolved his remains in chemicals. … I don’t see any responsibility for us to protect and defend Saudi Arabia.”

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) cites Khashoggi’s killing as a reason to oppose a retaliation strike in Iran in response to attacks on Saudi oil facilities.