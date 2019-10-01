The first time I met her wasn’t ideal. It was at the star-studded opening of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” starring Kathleen Turner in 2005. My friend Joe was talking to his friend Anna Deavere Smith, playwright, professor and actress, and I was stunned by her plus-one: Jessye Norman. We were all talking about how hungry we were during the second intermission when Norman started rummaging in her large purse at her feet. I remember jokingly asking if she had a ham sandwich in there. “Almond?” she offered as she presented a plastic bag filled with them.

Seven years later, at my friend’s party, I reintroduced myself to Norman. But that wasn’t necessary. She was an avid watcher of MSNBC and knew who I was. I just about died. Knowing she was then on the board of Howard University, her alma mater, I invited her to have dinner with me and Nick, my now-husband, the next time she was in Washington. She said she would be attending the second inauguration of President Barack Obama and would love to have dinner. Emails were swapped, the dinner party was wonderful and a friendship was cemented. Norman passed away on Monday at age 74.

Emails from Norman were as grand as she was: effusive, encouraging and filled with joy for what comes next. For me, sitting with the regal Norman was akin to sitting with royalty. Yet, Norman was a real, down-home presence. With a wink, a nod, a cocked eyebrow or a dropped-octave comment delivered sotto voce, she was an extraordinary black woman who didn’t shy away from her blackness. She was a role model in how to navigate rarefied air while black.

AD

AD

Norman performed in the world’s major opera houses. She sang “God Save the Queen” to Queen Elizabeth II during a celebration of her 60th birthday in 1986. And when France celebrated the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution in 1989, the most dramatic moment was Norman singing the Marseillaise wrapped in the colors of the French flag. Norman received Kennedy Center Honors in 1997. She was awarded the National Medal of Arts from Obama in 2009. She received numerous honorary degrees and won five Grammy Awards.

As a young editorial writer at the New York Daily News, I needed a musical push to get the words to percolate in my head and make their way to my fingers resting on the keyboard. Some days I needed house music to meet a short deadline. Most days I needed opera, and that meant Jessye Norman. I had many CDs of her phenomenal voice at my desk, but her singing Richard Strauss’s “Four Last Songs” and her album “Jessye Norman Classics” were my go-to’s. The power of her voice singing Strauss’s “Es gibt ein Reich” from the opera “Ariadne auf Naxos” could break any writer’s block I suffered then. But listening to it now that her voice is with the angels breaks my heart. How lucky for heaven. How sad for us to lose such a wonderful soul.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @Capehartj. Subscribe to Cape Up, Jonathan Capehart’s weekly podcast

AD