(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)
By Ann Telnaes
Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Editorial cartoonist

President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is subpoenaed by three House committees while Attorney General William Barr is reported to have urged foreign governments to help discredit intelligence agencies that investigated connections between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

More by Ann Telnaes:

President Trump and his accomplices

Trump calls his ace in the hole

It’s time for Democrats to get in the game

How far Rudy Giuliani has fallen

See more editorial cartoons by following @PostOpinions on Instagram