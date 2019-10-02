Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post (Ann /The Washington Post)By Ann Telnaes closeAnn TelnaesEditorial cartoonistEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistOctober 1, 2019 at 8:33 PM EDTSecretary of State Mike Pompeo, personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, Attorney General William P. Barr and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) continue to circle the wagons around President Trump.ADADcomments0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyhomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIn