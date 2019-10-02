Opinion writer

* Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe, and Ashley Parker break a big one:

President Trump repeatedly involved Vice President Pence in efforts to exert pressure on the leader of Ukraine at a time when the president was using other channels to solicit information that he hoped would be damaging to a Democratic rival, current and former U.S. officials said. Trump instructed Pence not to attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in May — an event White House officials had pushed to put on the vice president’s calendar — when Ukraine’s new leader was seeking recognition and support from Washington, the officials said. Months later, the president used Pence to tell Zelensky that U.S. aid was still being withheld while demanding more aggressive action on corruption, officials said. At that time — following Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenksy — the Ukrainians probably understood action on corruption to include the investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Officials close to Pence insist that he was unaware of Trump’s efforts to press Zelensky for damaging information about Biden and his son, who had served on the board of an obscure Ukrainian gas company, when his father was overseeing U.S. policy on Ukraine.

Just to be clear, we now have top aides to Pence working to distance themselves from conduct by the President that has been documented beyond any doubt in the rough transcript released by the White House itself. -- gs

* One other nugget from that big Post story:

Perhaps most significantly, one of Pence’s top advisers was on the July 25 call and the vice president should have had access to the transcript within hours, officials said.

Under these circumstances, how likely do you think it is that Pence didn’t know exactly what happened on that call -- and, by extension, knew exactly what his aides are now claiming he was unaware of? -- gs

* Rosalind Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Paul Sonne, and Josh Dawsey report on Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine history:

The hunt by President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani for material in Ukraine damaging to Democrats has put a spotlight on business ties he has had in the former Soviet republic for at least a decade, work that has introduced him to high-level Ukrainian financial and political circles. Giuliani has said he has been working for free solely to benefit his client, Trump, as he has sought information from Ukrainian officials — an effort that has spurred a House impeachment inquiry into whether the president abused his power. However, House investigators are now seeking records about Giuliani’s past clientele in Ukraine, including Pavel Fuks, a wealthy developer who financed consulting work Giuliani did in 2017 for the city of Kharkiv. That same year, according to court filings, Fuks said he was banned from entering the United States for five years. The documents do not specify why.

But I think we can all trust that Rudy has been working for only people with the highest integrity.

* Anita Kumar reports that there might be a whole new Trump corruption scandal brewing:

House investigators are looking into an allegation that groups — including at least one foreign government — tried to ingratiate themselves to President Donald Trump by booking rooms at his hotels but never staying in them. It’s a previously unreported part of a broad examination by the House Oversight Committee, included in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, into whether Trump broke the law by accepting money from U.S. or foreign governments at his properties. “Now we’re looking at near raw bribery,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), a House Oversight Committee member who chairs the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Trump’s hotel in Washington. “That was the risk from Day One: foreign governments and others trying to seek favor because we know Trump pays attention to this. ... It’s an obvious attempt to curry favor with him.”

Who could have predicted that something like this would happen? Oh, I remember — everybody.

* Dan Alexander and Chase Peterson-Withorn report that since Donald Trump took office, his sons have sold off more than $100 million worth of real estate on his behalf.

* Corey Brettschneider has a nice video explainer on why Trump need not have committed a crime to be impeached.

* Michael Stern has a deep dive into the conflict between Secretary of State Pompeo and Congress over whether witnesses will testify.

* Jonathan Guyer says the anniversary of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is a reminder that the situation on press freedom in the Middle East is still abysmal.

* Margaret Sullivan says that while the news media are pushing back on Trump’s propaganda around the Ukraine scandal, it still isn’t enough.

* Perry Bacon Jr. has a smart piece examining the reasons black voters are more likely to stick with establishment candidates like Joe Biden.

* David Daley got secretly recorded audio of Republican state legislators being instructed in how to gerrymander.

* And Ali Breland reports that in the Ukraine scandal, the human centipede of misinformation linking right-wing message boards to fringe news outlets to Fox and the “mainstream” has become seamless.