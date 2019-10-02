It is troubling when he goes to foreign leaders multiple times to help him politically. “Trump Pressed Australian Leader to Help Barr Investigate Mueller Inquiry’s Origins."

When you lose him, you’re in trouble. “As President Donald Trump and his allies attack the whistleblower that kicked off the House’s impeachment inquiry, the still unidentified person gained a powerful ally on Tuesday: Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.”

You know he is trouble when only nut jobs defend him on TV. “The President seems to be reeling, waiting for the next blow to fall, defended only by his increasingly unhinged tirades, his tweets quoting supporters on cable news and confrontational and conspiracy-laden appearances by aides on TV. The President’s unaccustomed struggle to control the narrative and to get his opponents to respond to his moves bodes ill for any hopes he has of avoiding a full House impeachment vote.”

If there is more economic trouble, Republicans are more likely to bail on Trump. “The measure of export orders, a proxy for overseas demand, fell to 41, the lowest level since March 2009, while the imports index remained in contraction. American manufacturing has stalled amid uncertainty caused by slowing global growth, escalating disputes between the U.S. and its major trading partners, and a strengthening U.S. dollar that makes exports more expensive. Economists have said the trade war was the biggest factor.”

The trouble with the attorney’s general’s conspiracy theories? They are crazy. “It is hard not to conclude that [Attorney General William P.] Barr’s driving motivation is to turn up some nefarious aspect to the probe’s origins, backed by the imprimatur of a foreign government. … Its animating idea, in fact obsession, is simply wacky. No one has ever shown any satisfactory basis for the various conspiracy theories that Trump defenders have trotted out to argue that the investigation into Russian meddling was rotten at the core.”

