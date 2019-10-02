You do wonder how, say, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is going to feel about Trump in her state. Would she go campaign with him? Would she flee? Is Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), already facing a formidable challenge, going to run to or away from Trump?

The good news is that voters do not have to wait to find out. Congress is on recess, so lawmakers are back home. Voters should attend events, stop by the lawmakers' offices and engage in direct democracy (just as they did before the Obamacare votes in 2017). They have every right to demand answers to these:

AD

AD

Why have you have not read the five-page rough transcript as you claim? Isn’t this a basic requirement of the job?

If you have read it, do you think what Trump did was morally wrong? Do you think any president should be able to ask a foreign leader for help getting damaging information on an opponent?

What about members of Congress? Would you seek or use foreign opposition research? What would you do if presented with such information? What would you do if your opponent sought or used such information?

The whistleblower law guarantees individuals anonymity and protection against retaliation. Does that apply to the president? Is it wrong to threaten to expose a whistleblower and suggest this is akin to spying (i.e., a capital offense)? Is it illegal?

AD

In the Russia investigation you said evidence of collusion would be a big problem for the president. Is collusion with Ukraine a problem too?

AD

The unanimous view of our intelligence community is that Russia interfered with our election in 2016. Did it bother you when Trump sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and against our intelligence community? How do you feel about dispatching the attorney general to find information that in essence would corroborate Putin’s view and contradict our intelligence community’s findings?

Should the president or Cabinet officials be allowed to block witnesses with knowledge of alleged criminal and/or impeachable actions from testifying before Congress?

AD

If you already endorsed Trump, would you reconsider? Why not?

If you have not endorsed Trump, would you want to give him four more years knowing about multiple attempts to enlist foreign help in winning elections?

If seeking foreign help to win an election isn’t impeachable, what is? If obstructing Congress from investigating the president’s alleged wrongdoing isn’t impeachable, what is? If threatening a whistleblower isn’t impeachable, what is?

AD

You may think of other questions, but whatever you ask, remember that they work for you. You have a right to hear direct answers. If not, ask them why you should trust a lawmaker who won’t tell you what he or she thinks.

AD

Read more:

Gary Abernathy: How does this all end? Just as it should: With the 2020 election.

Eugene Robinson: Impeachment is serious. Trump trying to avoid it is good comic relief.

Jeff Flake: Fellow Republicans, there’s still time to save your souls

Hugh Hewitt: If you want the truth on impeachment, stay away from the fringes

Henry Olsen: Trump’s anti-impeachment strategy is materializing — and it could work

Max Boot: Even if the Senate won’t convict, impeachment will still punish and deter

AD