What Donald Trump just said on the South Lawn of the White House was this election’s equivalent of his infamous ‘Russia, if you’re listening’ moment from 2016 — a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country. The White House itself has admitted that Donald Trump tried to bully a foreign country into lying about the domestic opponent he’s afraid to look in the eye next November. Now, with his administration in free-fall, Donald Trump is flailing and melting down on national television, desperately clutching for conspiracy theories that have been debunked and dismissed by independent, credible news organizations. It could not be more transparent: Donald Trump is terrified that Joe Biden will beat him like a drum.

Biden’s statement that Trump is a serial wrongdoer is indisputable and should be echoed immediately by the other Democratic presidential candidates and congressional leaders.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other House leaders should promptly respond to Trump as well. Perhaps something along these lines would be effective:

President Trump, as we know from a transcript of his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, tried to persuade a foreign country to manufacture dirt on a political opponent. President Trump knew quite well that such conduct is wrong and impeachable. That is why he claimed an invitation to Russia to turn up Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016 was a “joke” and why he claimed exoneration when special counsel Robert S. Mueller III said he could not prove evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

President Trump, of all people, knows that “collusion” is wrong and a betrayal of our democracy, which is why he attempts to distract from investigation of his most recent misconduct with insults, attacks and threats. Now he seems to think he is above reproach and can commit impeachable offenses in plain sight. That is what he did on the White House lawn when he called, again, for Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and also asked another country, China, with whom we are engaged in a destructive trade war, to do the same.

The president is unable to conform his conduct to the requirements of the job, for which he has sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic. Since the transcript of the July 25 call implicating President Trump in wrongdoing surfaced, the administration has engaged in a pattern of obstruction, refusing to allow witnesses to potential criminal and/or impeachable activity to testify before Congress. The secretary of state tried to obfuscate in a national TV interview on Sunday, pretending he did not know about the complaint when in fact he listened in on the July 25 call. The attorney general reportedly has flown around the globe trying to enlist more countries in an effort to promote President Trump’s reelection by somehow overturning the unanimous conclusion of our intelligence community that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. The only two people on the planet who doubt that are President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Worse still, the president continues to threaten and put at risk the whistleblower, while accusing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of “treason.” Such conduct is inimical to the office of the presidency. We will continue to investigate available facts. Make no mistake, however; inviting or pressuring a foreign power in private or in public to influence our elections is an impeachable offense because it threatens the sanctity of our elections. Congress will fulfill its obligations. Obstruction of Congress, as stated in Article III of Richard Nixon’s articles of impeachment, also falls into the category of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Threatening a whistleblower is a blatant violation of law.

We invite Republicans to stop pretending that the president’s conduct is acceptable and to do the right thing. By rationalizing President Trump’s conduct and repeating debunked conspiracy theories, they violate their own oaths of office. They induce the president to commit more offenses.

The country is watching.

