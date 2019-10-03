Let’s be clear. If impeachment is what’s causing the stock market’s volatile performance, Trump’s news conference Thursday morning would have set off further careening. After all, the Democrats are pushing for impeachment because Trump asked the Ukraine to illegally intervene in a U.S. election. He has now asked China to do the same. “China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” he said at a press gaggle on the White House lawn. That statement came, as Post reporter David Nakamura pointed out on Twitter, a moment after Trump said, in reference to trade talks with China set to resume Monday, “If they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.”

The Dow Jones, which was down by more than 100 points when Trump began speaking, suddenly headed upward. Trump potentially doubled his trouble, and the stock market went up. Apparently Wall Street was more concerned about trade with China than the fate of American democracy, not to mention Trump’s fate, one way or the other.

But there’s a bigger point here: The stock market is not a moral lodestone. If anything, it’s the opposite. Discussion of the stock market should play no role in the impeachment process — and it should play less of a role in any discussion of what’s good for the country.

That, in some ways, is a foreign concept to us. One reason we’ve had a hard time calling out Trump’s stock market talk for the moral abomination it is: We’ve confused the health of the stock market with our health as a nation for decades. Beginning in the 1980s, much of the popular culture joined Wall Street analysts in cheering companies that announced cutbacks because of the associated stock price rises, even though those cutbacks meant thousands of people lost their jobs. More recently, this view permitted Wall Street to cozy up to Trump, taking the corporate tax cut like pigs at a trough, with no thought given to the long-term consequences. It’s a mindset. Nothing is more important than making sure the people who own the stocks get their short-term returns!

But that’s a major reason we’re in the political mess we are currently in. Trump is the logical endgame of this way of thinking. He’s got what can only be described as a deeply personal relationship with the American government: He believes its main purpose is to serve him. From the day he ascended office, he confused his own best economic and political interests with those of Americans. He’s quick to talk up the stock market when the going is good, but either goes silent or looks to blame when it goes down. He all but put an open-for-business sign on the White House. Even his bullying of the Federal Reserve in hopes of more interest rate cuts is at least somewhat self-interested: Yes, the global economy is showing signs of a slowdown, but Trump would save millions of dollars in real estate loan payments if the rate came down.

So of course Trump’s going to conflate the fate of the stock market with his own personal fate. But the rest of us shouldn’t enable that. It’s not just that it’s inaccurate. It’s not just that a corrupt president looking out for his own and his family’s financial and political interests is going to hurt us all in the long run. It’s that even if he’s right, he’s wrong. We’re not so far gone as a nation that we’ll prioritize a short-term 401(k) movement over our democratic institutions. At least I hope we’re not.

