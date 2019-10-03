I propose that, regardless of the first question, the candidates direct the answer to the current constitutional ordeal we are undergoing and President Trump’s manifest unfitness for office. It would be bizarre not to address this immediately, and however many times the moderators/referees blow their whistles, it is essential for the candidates to discuss the situation in which we collectively find ourselves.

Whoever takes the initiative upfront to do this gets points in the decisiveness and leadership category. By inviting competitors to then weigh in, whoever gets the ball rolling can make certain the public understands that virtually any Democrat (arguably except Rep. Tulsi Gabbard) would be preferable to Trump because all understand what Trump has done — invite foreign meddling, obstruct justice, threaten a whistleblower, invite yet more foreign meddling — is antithetical to the role of president.

There are lots of topics that stem from Trump’s many impeachable offenses. The candidates can talk about necessary statutory reforms to try to prevent this from reoccurring, the danger of Russia and importance of support for (rather than strong-arming of) allies, the kind of Cabinet officials they would select, anti-corruption and anti-foreign influence measures, the role of truth and science, and much more. Indeed, one could easily have a far-reaching debate that keeps the focus for all two or three hours — preferably two — on Trump.

Such a multi-hour PSA on the president’s high crimes and misdemeanors would be invaluable to all the candidate and give a boost to the eventual nominee. It would force the media to recount and show clips of the participants making clear that former vice president Joe Biden has done nothing wrong. (If you doubt them, check out the letter Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rob Portman of Ohio once co-authored, before becoming sycophants, encouraging Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin’s office to be shaken up and anti-corruption measures to be undertaken, the very same message Biden carried to Ukraine from President Barack Obama.)

An all-in-on-impeachment debate would also obligate the media to cover the Democrats’ indictment (using the word in the colloquial sense) of Republicans who hide or actively support Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories. (Speaking of which, what happened to Portman, who used to be a perfectly rational and reasonable Republican? Why isn’t he calling out Trump and endorsing the House’s work?)

Democrats should think of the next debate as a two-hour joint news conference on impeachment, an invaluable opportunity to unmask Trump, decimate his spinners’ arguments and pressure Republican lawmakers. The benefit from that will outweigh any minimal advantage an individual could obtain. The only question is: Who will show the political skill to kick off the mutiny against the moderators?

