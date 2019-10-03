

President Trump. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Opinion writer

You could not make up evidence more revealing of President Trump’s unfitness. “Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh. After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.”

No one could make up something this insane. “White House Doesn’t Deny Trump Wanted to Shoot Migrants and Build Border Wall Alligator Moat.”

Trump makes up conspiracy theories to distract from clueless violations of his oath. House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi (D-Calif.): “I saw the surprise in his voice that he didn’t understand that I thought what he did was wrong. That he was undermining our national security, that he was undermining our Constitution by his actions and he was undermining the integrity of our elections. He just didn’t see it.”

Democrats don’t have to make up reasons to impeach Attorney General William P. Barr. “Barr has not just failed in his duty to carry out and enforce the law as attorney general. He has also used the power of his office to go after Trump’s enemies. We now know that he has served as a leading ‘diplomat’ for a sort of shadow ‘the president is the state’ foreign policy, conducted with at least the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia. Barr is a leader in a broad administration effort to demand that U.S. allies aide Trump in legitimizing, maintaining and strengthening his personal hold on power.”

You couldn’t make up a worse format (unless you invited 13). “The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that 12 candidates have qualified for the Oct. 15 debate in Westerville, Ohio. And unlike the previous rounds, when the stage was limited to 10 candidates, which resulted in the first two debates being split into two consecutive nights, all 12 are set to share one stage on Oct. 15.”

Trump can make up whatever excuses he wants, but the House did its work; the Senate is doing nothing. “Pelosi also talked about the Democrats’ efforts to get to ‘yes’ on the trade agreement the administration brokered with Mexico and Canada, known as USMCA, and said she hoped that the president would work with them to add enforcement provisions. She also said she wanted to resume talks with Trump about an infrastructure plan — negotiations he shut down in May amid frustration about Democrats’ investigations and rhetoric about impeachment.” Also drug costs, voting rights, gun safety, etc.

Former vice president Joe Biden can make up for lost time and go on offense. “This is the moment for Biden to embrace his decades of national security experience, to sound the alarm on election security and to call out Russia hawks in the Republican Party. He should stress the importance of supporting Ukraine. He should stress why it was wrong for Trump to threaten their aid in a hot war with Russia — to remind voters that while Trump works to bring Russia back into the G7 it was ejected for annexing Crimea, and he wonders where Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s concern has gone.”