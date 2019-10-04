A campaign believed to be tied to the Iranian government attempted to identify, attack and breach email addresses belonging to a U.S. presidential campaign, government officials and journalists, according to new data unveiled by Microsoft, highlighting the continued global security threats that loom over the fast-approaching 2020 election. The intrusion observed by Microsoft, spearheaded by an outfit it calls Phosphorus, made more than 2,700 attempts to identify email addresses that belonged to the company’s customers over a 30-day period between August and September, 241 of which were then attacked. Four were compromised, but they do not belong to the presidential campaign or government officials, according to the tech giant.

“Are they doing this to help Trump? Because if that’s what it is then it’s fine,” said every Republican.

* Eric Wolff reports that the Trump administration is trying to placate farmers whose livelihoods are being destroyed by Trump’s trade war:

The Trump administration Friday announced a sweeping package of changes to federal ethanol rules in an effort to make up with farmers furious with the president's earlier decisions to exempt dozens of oil refineries from requirements to blend biofuels into the nation's fuel supply. The package represents a win for ethanol and biodiesel producers — based largely in the Midwest — in their ongoing battle with oil refiners over the future of the Renewable Fuel Standard, a federal mandate for biofuels to make up a portion of the U.S. gasoline supply. While EPA will continue to hand out economic hardship waivers to small refiners, the deal announced Friday will require companies that own larger refineries to add more biofuels to their products to make up the difference.

There’s a word for this, and it rhymes with “mocialism.”

AD

* Shannon Pettypiece and Kristen Welker report that the White House is already being open about its plans to obstruct the impeachment inquiry by refusing demands for documents.

AD

* Siobhan Hughes and Rebecca Ballhaus report that Sen. Ron Johnson has acknowledged that Ambassador Gordon Sondland told him that the military aid was indeed linked to Ukraine helping Trump rig our election on his behalf. Oops!

* Cory Booker is calling on TV stations not to air the Trump ad making false accusations against Joe Biden that CNN already rejected. Interesting to see the other candidates rally around Biden on this.

* John Stoehr says Trump cheated in 2016 and he’s preparing to cheat again in 2020, and we’d be fools not to see it.

AD

* Eric Cortellessa explains why if we can’t fix our election system then nothing else will matter.

* Mehdi Hasan points out that as Trump faces impeachment he’s falling back on anti-Semitic rhetoric.

* Sarah Posner investigates the far-right Christian army looking to destroy the separation of church and state.

* Anton Troianovski and Chris Mooney report on what happens in Siberia when global warming causes the permafrost to melt.

* And Molly Jong-Fast marvels at the chutzpah of the Trump family to be complaining about nepotism.

AD