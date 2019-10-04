In a poll by Morning Consult-Politico, a majority favors an impeachment inquiry (51 percent to 42 percent). Quite simply, “Americans are more eager to impeach Trump now than they were at similar points in the impeachment sagas of Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon,” reports Harry Enten of CNN.

Couple those results with new polling from Morning Consult showing Trump is underwater in battleground states of Arizona (his net approval is down 23 points since his presidency began), Colorado (down 16), Florida (down 23), Iowa (down 22), Michigan (down 18), New Hampshire (down 23), North Carolina (down 21), Pennsylvania (down 17) and Wisconsin (down 17), and you see what could amount to an electoral disaster in the making.

While a significant number of Americans are not in favor of an impeachment ordeal, a huge majority still thinks soliciting help from a foreign country is not appropriate. Does one imagine after seeing all the evidence that the voters will want to give Trump four more years?

Frankly, there is a much higher risk the public would conclude that even if impeachment isn’t the way to go, an already unpopular president certainly cannot be given another term. They might even conclude Republicans who protected him have not earned their ongoing trust.

If you are Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) or Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), your chances of winning reelection are not helped by having an unpopular, impeached (even if acquitted) president at the top of the ticket. Moreover, whichever way they vote in the Senate trial, they are going to alienate a really big chunk of voters. Sure, they despise the notion that they should tell voters what they think now. Nevertheless, they’ll despise even more running on the ballot with Trump, either defending the indefensible or arguing with irrational Republicans.

Keep an eye on the polling. Republicans surely do, and right now it is telling them that leaving Trump on the ticket makes their political survival difficult, if not impossible.

