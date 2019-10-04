

President Trump speaks at the Villages, Florida, on Thursday. (Eve Edelheit/Bloomberg)

The more Congress digs into this, the worse it will get. "In newly disclosed text messages shared with Congress, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine at the time writes to a group of other American diplomats that ‘I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.’ ”

As President Trump digs in, others will run for cover. “Taken together, the latest polls paint an alarming picture for the president, whose base is sticking by him but cannot be counted on by themselves to deliver him a second term.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) digs right in. “President Trump has now publicly threatened the whistleblower, witnesses & investigators, publicly pressured allies & adversaries to investigate political opponents, and publicly lied to the American people. A staggering lack of shame does not grant him immunity.”

Like Trump, they can dig in, or they can free themselves (and us) of Trump. “The flood of baseless attacks and misleading innuendo buffeting [Sen. Mitt] Romney, which began after he became a rare Republican to express concern about Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian president, serves as a preview of the viral attacks likely to be unleashed on GOP lawmakers if they buck their president during an impeachment showdown that Trump has denounced as a ‘coup.’ ” Why should Romney care?

And still, non-news hosts like Sean Hannity will dig in. It’s all they’ve got. “Fox’s Shepard Smith: ‘Today, The President Did Exactly What He’s Accused of Doing … This Time on Live Television.' ”

Republicans will dig their own political graves for 2020 defending this guy. Walter Shaub: “This is a last ditch effort by the administration to hang a defense on an argument that there was no quid pro quo. There was, in fact, a quid pro quo, but it simply doesn’t matter. It’s enough that Trump is trying to hold onto power by soliciting foreign attacks on our election.”

Technically, Congress need dig no further. Rick Hansen: “It is easy to lose sight of what’s going on given how Trump has been flooding the zone with craziness for so long. Today’s comments publicly inviting China to investigate Biden, a political rival, while US is in delicate trade negotiations ALONE is an impeachable abuse of power.”