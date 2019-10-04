Opinion writer

In the heart of next year’s presidential campaign, the Supreme Court is in all likelihood going to issue a de facto repeal of Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make abortion all but illegal.

That’s the result of the court’s announcement that in the coming term they’ll be hearing a lawsuit challenging a Louisiana law that attempted to make abortions virtually impossible to obtain in the state. This was a classic TRAP law, short for “targeted regulation of abortion providers,” laws that seek to drive abortion clinics out of business by imposing onerous regulations on them that they can’t possibly meet.

Despite the fact that only about a third of Americans agree with the Republican Party that abortion should be outlawed completely (“we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed,” reads the GOP platform), they have the Supreme Court they wanted and they’re going to follow through.

Just to be clear, it’s unlikely the court’s conservatives would use this case to overturn Roe completely. But the whole point of TRAP laws is that they leave abortion technically legal, while making it impossible for women to actually get them.

One of the most common ways they do this is by requiring physicians who perform abortions — of whom there are relatively few, since doing so means you live under the constant threat of harassment, violence, and even assassination from anti-abortion zealots — to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.

That’s at the heart of the Louisiana law, which requires any doctor performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. And there should be no misunderstanding: An admitting privileges requirement does absolutely nothing to enhance women’s health. First, abortion is one of the safest medical procedures there is. And second, if there’s a complication with an abortion and a women needs to go the hospital, she goes to the hospital. Her doctor having admitting privileges there wouldn’t affect her care at all.

But since abortion providers often have to come in from other areas and hospitals don’t want to become targets for anti-abortion attacks, it can be impossible for an abortion provider to get admitting privileges. Which is the whole point: Create a requirement abortion providers can’t meet, make a repulsively disingenuous claim that you’re doing it because of your concern for women’s health, and then watch as nearly every abortion provider is forced to shut down.

In 2016, the Supreme Court heard a similar case about a Texas TRAP law, one that included an admitting privileges provision but was even more restrictive than the Louisiana law at issue here. That law was struck down as a violation of the court’s standard that states can’t impose an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to choose. But it was a 5-3 decision in which Anthony Kennedy joined the court’s liberals; John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Kennedy is gone, and those three conservatives have now been joined by Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. If the five rule that the Louisiana law does not impose an undue burden on abortion rights, those rights will be gutted. Every Republican-run state will know that all they have to do to banish abortion from their state is to pass a TRAP law, the harsher the better. Abortion will be technically legal but effectively banned in much of the country.

We don’t yet know exactly when oral arguments will take place in the case or when the justices will make their ruling. But the Supreme Court issues its final rulings for the year during the summer, when the presidential campaign will be ramping up toward its height of intensity.

If, as seems almost inevitable, the court validates the Louisiana law, it’s likely that within days Republican state legislatures around the country will pass TRAP laws to choke off abortion access. I’m guessing that when that happens and national Republicans realize the political danger of what has occurred, they’ll try to claim that they haven’t really achieved their long-held goal of outlawing abortion and everyone should calm down. It’ll be up to Democrats to explain the truth: While the conservatives on the court might still overturn Roe v. Wade completely, with this case they’ve mortally wounded it.

And then voters will have to decide if they should consider that when election day comes.