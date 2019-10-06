

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Capitol Hill on Sept. 24. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

One would think every patriotic member of Congress would agree with this sentiment:

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Some Republican lawmakers probably do agree with Utah’s Republican Sen. Mitt Romney but are too cowardly to come forward. Others have lost their souls and reasoning skills in pursuit of a pat on the head from the most dangerous and unfit president in American history.

The most common reaction to this week’s revelations from Republicans in Congress was silence. Some did choose to further embarrass themselves, as Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) did in declaring Trump’s invitation to China was just a joke. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) pronounced himself content with Trump’s July 25 call, suggesting his Democratic opponent in 2020 should make Graham’s intentional obtuseness and enabling of Trump the biggest issue in the campaign.

Romney did not come out for impeachment, but he broke through the facade of normalcy that Republicans have tried to erect to protect Trump. It takes only a couple of brave souls to make clear the rest are lacking an appreciation of their oaths of office.

We do not know if other Republicans will follow or if Trump will be propped up in office by a party that has sacrificed everything, including fidelity to our democracy, to avoid Trump’s wrath. Nevertheless, when the history of this time is written and the Romney family starts reminiscing years from now, Romney will be recognized for honesty and integrity. He’ll get his one line in history: “Defended our democracy against Trump.”

For that we can say, well done, Sen. Romney — and please find reinforcements.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: Dear Sen. Romney: The times have found you

Greg Sargent: Say it again, Mitt Romney: Trump is unfit to serve

Max Boot: The GOP’s choice: Betray Trump or betray the country?

Mitt Romney: The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short.

Henry Olsen: Mitt Romney’s op-ed crystallizes all the reasons the old GOP establishment has been pushed aside