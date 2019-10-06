

President Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 4. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “There seems to be a second whistleblower who’s poised to come forward. Does this whistleblower change the conversation?”

2. “I think you have a war room of one … one man and an iPhone.”

3. “You’ve got a president that is acting like a global gangster. … Trying to get dirt on his political opponent. I consider that a violation of our laws.”

4. “I think the ugly truth is coming out, and Congress is getting to the bottom of it. And the nation’s leading news outlets are leading the way.”

5. “This entire country should be scared that at a moment when we need patriots, what we are getting is blind partisan loyalty.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

Read more:

The Post’s View: Trump’s corruption is black and white

David Ignatius: For Trump, Ukraine is a story of personal resentment and political opportunism

Kathleen Parker: Trump’s ‘favor’ may not seem worse than Biden’s threat. But there’s a difference.

Dana Milbank: It was never about ‘America First.’ It’s always been Trump first.

Megan McArdle: One day, the Trump superpower of his shameless self-regard may fail him