“Joker” follows the misadventures of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failing party clown and untalented stand-up comedian with a brain injury who increasingly lives in a fantasy world. Brutalized by teenagers, mocked by late-night host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) after he airs a video of Arthur melting down during an open-mic night, Arthur finally snaps and shoots a trio of finance bros who attack him on a train. That move turns him into a populist folk hero in pre-Batman Gotham City, where the rich live in gated estates and everyone else tries to dodge the “Super Rats” that have overrun the city during a garbage workers’ strike.

This might have been the setup for an unsettling movie about the ways in which unchecked social problems can lead people to make bad choices. But “Joker” can’t resist siding with Arthur, not so much because he’s a good, talented person who has been unfairly overlooked but because this movie and the people who made it are defined by a reaction against what they don’t have and are told they can’t do. “Triggering the libs” has become a political platform, so why not an artistic one?

“Joker” doesn’t raise this complaint — or do much of anything else — with any nuance. Why is it, Arthur wonders, that established comics such as Murray get to “Decide what’s right or wrong, just like you decide what’s funny or not.” I don’t really want to cast my lot in with snotty billionaires, ineffective psychologists or late-night hosts who humiliate people in search of the next viral video. But yes, if my options are to stick with the guy who shoots, stabs and suffocates people for gratification, or to go with the grinds and scolds, the grinds and scolds seem like less lethal company to keep.

And if there’s any doubt that Joker is our movie’s right-thinking protagonist, that scene seals it. In his exchange with Murray, Arthur is all but quoting Phillips, who griped in a recent Vanity Fair piece that it’s impossible to make comedies anymore “Because all the f------ funny guys are like, ‘F--- this s---, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’ ”

Of course, the very fact that Phillips got to spend $55 million to make this movie, and that the giant corporation Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing it, proves just how self-refuting this allegation is. “Joker” may be different than the dark comedies Phillips directed earlier in his career. But no one is preventing Phillips from using a nihilist killer to advance some of his ideas about art. No one stopped him from invoking notorious and racially explosive incidents from the 1980s New York on which this Gotham is clearly modeled, among them the brutal attack on Trisha Meili in Central Park and Bernhard Goetz’s subway shooting rampage. Thirty million complaints about the sympathetic portrayal of a mass killer on Twitter is a lot of free publicity. That some of those criticisms suggest a connection between violent movies and real-world violence based on debunked stories only makes Phillips and his collaborators look like martyrs.

The hollow despair at the center of this movie becomes even clearer in a third-act scene. Two of Arthur’s friends and fellow clowns have come by to warn him that he’s become a suspect in the shooting deaths of three investment bankers who work for Thomas Wayne. As he ushers them inside, Arthur slides the chain into the bolt. Then he uses a pair of scissors to viciously stab Randall (Glenn Fleshler), who gave Arthur the gun he used in the shooting, before telling a terrified Gary (Leigh Gill) that he can go. But because the door is bolted, Gary, who has dwarfism, can’t actually let himself out.

Though there are moments in “Joker" when Phillips seems to side with people who are made uncomfortable by Arthur, this isn’t one of them. Rather than empathizing with Gary’s terror and blanching at Arthur’s cruelty, a number of my fellow audience members burst out laughing. Maybe it would be gracious to assume that the chuckles were a release of nervous tension, but I found them even more unnerving than Arthur’s involuntary giggle.

His laughter, at least, is the result of a brain injury. What excuse does anyone else have?

