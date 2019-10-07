Colin Powell is desperate to find honorable Republicans. “The Republican Party has got to get a grip on itself. … When they see things that are not right, they need to say something about it. Because our foreign policy is in shambles.” Good luck.

Trump is so desperate he’ll blame Energy Secretary Rick Perry. “Energy Secretary Rick Perry urged Ukraine’s president to root out corruption and pushed the new government for changes at its state-run oil and gas company. … [But] people said they have no indication that Perry explicitly called on Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, the issue that has spawned a House impeachment inquiry into Trump.”

Trump is desperate because outside his cult, very few believes his lies. “The tactics that helped win the White House have jeopardized his hold on it, ensnaring him in accusations that he enlisted a foreign government to investigate a political foe and, so far, leaving him flailing against a rapidly escalating investigation.”

The attorney general is nuts or desperate or both. “[Attorney General William P.] Barr and a top federal prosecutor, John H. Durham, who is reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation, sought evidence that might bolster a conspiracy theory long nurtured by President Trump: that some of America’s closest allies plotted with his ‘deep state’ enemies in 2016 to try to prevent him from winning the presidency.” This is truly insane.

Out of desperation, Trump’s fan base makes things worse. “Trump’s most extreme allies have built a large media following, but the most important person in that audience is the current occupant of the Oval Office. They’ve succeeded in convincing the most powerful man in the world that their theories are right. They’re influencing diplomacy at the highest levels. But they just might be planting the seeds of Trump’s political destruction. They’ve helped put their beloved president on the path to impeachment.” Let’s hope so.

