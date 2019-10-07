

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Capitol Hill on Sept. 23. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

UP: Support for impeachment

DOWN: Democrats worried impeachment will hurt them

UP: Number of ridiculous excuses for President Trump inviting China to interfere in our elections

DOWN: Republicans’ mood when they’re reminded Trump allegedly called President Xi Jinping looking for dirt

UP: Progress made by the House Intelligence Committee

DOWN: “No quid pro quo!”

UP: Number of whistleblowers

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s reputation

UP: Chances of a Democratic victory if Trump is on the ballot

DOWN: Republicans willing to consider a different nominee

UP: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)

UP: Foreign leaders who’d rather not visit the White House now

DOWN: Allies’ trust in the U.S. administration

UP: House bills sent to the Senate

DOWN: Senate action on any House bills

UP: An impeachment vote by Thanksgiving

DOWN: Convincing defenses for Trump

UP: Media willingness to end whataboutism/false equivalence

DOWN: Republicans’ integrity