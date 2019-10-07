UP: Support for impeachment
DOWN: Democrats worried impeachment will hurt them
UP: Number of ridiculous excuses for President Trump inviting China to interfere in our elections
DOWN: Republicans’ mood when they’re reminded Trump allegedly called President Xi Jinping looking for dirt
UP: Progress made by the House Intelligence Committee
DOWN: “No quid pro quo!”
UP: Number of whistleblowers
DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr’s reputation
UP: Chances of a Democratic victory if Trump is on the ballot
DOWN: Republicans willing to consider a different nominee
UP: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)
UP: Foreign leaders who’d rather not visit the White House now
DOWN: Allies’ trust in the U.S. administration
UP: House bills sent to the Senate
DOWN: Senate action on any House bills
UP: An impeachment vote by Thanksgiving
DOWN: Convincing defenses for Trump
UP: Media willingness to end whataboutism/false equivalence
DOWN: Republicans’ integrity